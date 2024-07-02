The WOW International and the World Council for Health advocacies are committed to advising and educating on the best health management options, especially for infectious diseases. We urge you to consider our expertise and take immediate action to protect the health and well-being of all Australians.

If you have found value in the work we are undertaking please consider supporting us through a regular subscription. Your contributions help us continue our mission of health freedom and sovereignty for all.

Support our Work