A letter to the Prime Minister of Australia
by Professor Ian Brighthope on behalf of WOW International and World Council for Health Australia - a call to cease all COVID-19 vaccination programs immediately.
The WOW International and the World Council for Health advocacies are committed to advising and educating on the best health management options, especially for infectious diseases. We urge you to consider our expertise and take immediate action to protect the health and well-being of all Australians.
If you have found value in the work we are undertaking please consider supporting us through a regular subscription. Your contributions help us continue our mission of health freedom and sovereignty for all.
Thanks for reading World Council for Health Australia! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks for reading World Council for Health Australia! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I have no doubt these buffoons in parliament are aware of the injuries and death their unjustified "safe and effective" injection program is causing. The removal of these unrepresentative & unaccountable politicians from parliament would appear to be our last chance for freedom and democracy.
Well stated. Thank you. Tactfully avoids pointing a finger at the disgraceful behavior of Big-Pharma - but everyone should be in the know by now.