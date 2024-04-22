The World Council for Health Australia (WCH-Australia) steering committee agreed unanimously and voted YES to EXIT the W.H.O, at the democratic World Council for Health (WCH) Urgent Expert Hearing held on the 26th March 2024, based on the expert evidence provided.

Just prior to that Urgent Expert Hearing, a panel of international scientists were invited to attend a United Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC) side meeting to be held during the 55th Regular Session on Human Rights in Geneva on the 21st March, however the meeting was cancelled at short notice. The side meeting would have been the first publicly available and recorded UN HRC meeting on Health and Human Rights, and specifically on human rights violations during COVID. Not to be deterred by their cancellation, the panel held an independent press conference in lieu of the meeting: Cancelled Panel of Scientists Hold Press Conference in Geneva

The Vital Role of Nurses and their Code of Ethics

There was a total of 460,758 nurses and midwives registered in Australia as of 31st December 2023, according to the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia (NMBA).1

Every year in May at registration, Australian nurses renew their commitment to embody the values of honesty, integrity, respect and compassion, as per the Nursing Code of Conduct - Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia - Professional Standards

As part of the nursing professions commitment to ethical standards in nursing care, Australian nurses are bound by the International Council of Nurses, Code of Ethics (ICN CoE) for Nurses as part of the nursing registration.

“Inherent in nursing is a respect for human rights, including cultural rights, the right to life and choice, the right to dignity and to be treated with respect”.2 (ICN CoE page 2) The ICN defines Human Rights as:

“Human rights are inherent to all persons, regardless of nationality, sex, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, language, or any other status. They range from the most fundamental – the right to life-to the rights to food, education, work, health, healthy living conditions, and liberty (Adapted from OHCHR n.d.)” (ICN CoE page 25)3

Notably, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) (United Nations Office of High Commissioner Human Rights (OHCHR))4 explicitly states that certain fundamental human rights can never be suspended under any circumstances, not even during a lawful state of emergency. Article 4 of the Covenant specifies a list of fundamental human rights from which no derogation is allowed. These are:

the right not to be arbitrarily deprived of life (Article 6)

the right not to be subjected to torture (Article 7)

the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment (Article 7)

the right not to be subjected to medical or scientific experimentation without free and informed consent (Article 7).

Why are people talking about exiting the W.H.O?

Why should people get informed and consider rejecting the W.H.O pandemic treaty and the international health regulations (IHR) amendments as a national matter of urgency?

The World Health Organisation’s recent amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) and proposals for a new pandemic treaty raises legitimate concerns about the WHO’s funders and their approach to global health. The WHO facilitated amendments to these instruments have resulted in member states, the public, organizations, health workers, lawyers, and politicians speaking up against health monopoly, debt, and human rights violations.

The World Council for Health (WCH) and associated Country-Councils, including the WCH-Australia, together with people from all over the world feel strongly that multiple human rights have been violated over the past four years and still continue to be violated to this day. The ICN CoE has specific reference to the protection of Human Rights.

A Call for Healthcare Professionals including Nurses to Speak Up

Given nearly 50% of the global healthcare workforce is made up of approximately 28 million men and women in the nursing and midwifery workforce, this sector of the medical and health profession plays a significant role.

During the pandemic, some nurses held the line and spoke up against the unethical pandemic policies. These nurses’ voices were in alignment with the ICN CoE. They requested respectful and honest investigation of the so-called evidence that was used to inform pandemic decisions that were in clear violation of the ICN CoE inalienable rights. I was and still am one of those nurses.

The ICN Nurses and human rights position statement quotes:

“Human rights and nurses’ role ICN recognizes that all human rights are interdependent and indivisible and that individuals’ health and wellbeing can be harmed when their human rights in any category are violated

Nurses have an obligation to safeguard, respect and actively promote people’s health rights at all times and in all places. This includes ensuring that adequate care is provided within the resources available and in accordance with nursing ethics. As well, the nurse is obliged to ensure that patients receive appropriate information in an understandable language prior to consenting to treatment or procedures, including participation in research. The use of coercion or manipulation to obtain consent is unethical and a violation of human rights and professional codes of conduct.

Nurses are accountable for their own actions and inactions in safeguarding human rights, while national nurses associations (NNAs) have a responsibility to participate in the development of health and social policy and legislation related to patient rights.” ICN -Nurses and Human Rights

Envision the impact and collective strength of 28 million nurses across the globe, boldly speaking up at an individual, state, country, continent and world level – That is 28 million nurses speaking, knowing, advocating, and empowering the protection of inalienable human rights as patient advocates. Imagine what that could accomplish!

Public / private partnerships have conflicted values and pose ethical dilemmas

The last few years saw pharmaceutical companies indemnified of any liability by our governments for provisionally approved, new technology “vaccines” that were mandated on the Australian healthcare workforce and the Australian people by public health orders. Remarkably, mandates for healthcare workers still exist today in some states!

The contracts made with pharmaceutical companies have still not been released with transparency.

All provisionally approved Covid-19 “vaccines” were granted approval status on a short term basis only, with ongoing clinical trials in 2021, as stated by all the relevant Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) AusPAR reports on the TGA website678

TGA - AusPAR – AstraZeneca

TGA – AusPAR – Comirnaty

TGA – AusPAR - Spikevax

Voluntary informed consent required that this information be shared. In particular, the unknowns of the new technologies embodied by the mRNA and viral vector DNA “vaccine” platforms.

However full disclosure was not provided to the public and many people in Australia and world wide have experienced adverse reactions, debilitating injuries and death as a result of the Covid-19 injections9 as set out in the Covid-19 Pharmacovigilance Report. Increasing numbers of health practitioners, such as Dr Melissa McCann, a practicing GP in Queensland, have witnessed an unusually large number of patients presenting with adverse effects since the vaccination became available.

This prompted Dr McCann to pursue legal remedy and fight for the rights of the injured and bereaved. The case has now become the Largest Personal Injury Class Action in Australian History and is being funded by a combination of crowdfunding and Dr McCann herself to support Australians suffering as a result of these indemnified provisionally approved pharmaceutical products.

What happened to Open Disclosure?

Australian healthcare organisations are required to implement open disclosure as part of the clinical governance under the National Safety and Quality Health Service Standards (NSQHS) which provides standards as to the level of care consumers can expect from health service organisations with the primary aim to “protect the public from harm and to improve the quality of health service provision”.

What is open disclosure? Open disclosure is the open discussion of adverse events that result in harm to a patient while receiving health care with the patient, their family and carers.

The elements of open disclosure are:

“an apology or expression of regret, which should include the words ‘I am sorry’ or ‘we are sorry’

a factual explanation of what happened

an opportunity for the patient, their family and carers to relate their experience

a discussion of the potential consequences of the adverse event

an explanation of the steps being taken to manage the adverse event and prevent recurrence”

We are all human and we all make mistakes. It is essential to realise that all organisations, no matter how big they are and their global reach, are made of individual human beings like you and me, again, capable of errors, as well as, great work. We are always a work in progress.

Medical practitioners, nurses, other healthcare professionals and Australian political leadership, as a collective, have not honoured all Australian voices and have not protected the fundamental inalienable human rights of the Australian people.

People have suffered in so many ways.

How is the World Council for Health (WCH) different to the World Health Organisation (WHO)?

The World Council for Health along with all the country councils, including Australia align with the 7 Principles of The Better Way Charter:

1) We act in honour and do no harm

2) We are free beings with free will

3) We are part of nature

4) Spirituality is integral to our well-being

5) We thrive together

6) We value different perspectives

7) We use technology with discernment

We do not tolerate the violation of inalienable human rights and freedoms, nor profit, power and influence coming before the wellbeing of people and planet.

Inalienable rights and freedom are freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, the right to free and informed consent, the right to bodily integrity, and that everyone is innocent before proven guilty.

We have witnessed the violation of inalienable human rights facilitated by the declaration of states of emergency which occurred across the globe with minimal resistance or questioning from leading health authorities and governments.

Good governance demands that leading public officials and private organisations approach concerns by mutual respect and support scientific debate with transparency. The lack of willingness to exercise good governance by those in all levels of government, healthcare organisations and colossal international bodies such as the W.H.O and the UN HRC is of deep concern.

Censorship and gaslighting of people who hold different perspectives from that of the narrative are not the actions of honest, transparent and respectful leadership or intent.

That is why I, as a registered nurse, embodying the values of honesty, integrity, respect and compassion feel as a nation, we need to reject all IHR Amendments and the W.H.O pandemic treaty at this time. We need to insist that an Australian Royal Commission into the Covid-19 response be held. This commission should be compelled to address the failure of responsibility and accountability shown by those at the local, state, national and international levels.

Focus should be shone on the violations of inalienable human rights that occurred throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, without judgement, with kindness and compassion, with the sole focus of learning and growth for the highest good of all.

In Honesty, Integrity, Compassion and Respect,

Lucinda van Buuren (RN)

WCH- Australia: Steering Committee Member

References:

1 Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia (2024) Registrant Data - Reporting Period 01 October 2023 to 31 December https://www.nursingmidwiferyboard.gov.au/About/Statistics.aspx

2 International Council of Nurses (2021) The ICN code of ethics for nurses, page 2 https://www.icn.ch/sites/default/files/2023-06/ICN_Code-of-Ethics_EN_Web.pdf

3 International Council of Nurses (2021) The ICN code of ethics for nurses, page 25 https://www.icn.ch/sites/default/files/2023-06/ICN_Code-of-Ethics_EN_Web.pdf

4 United National Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (1966) International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Adopted and opened for signature, ratification and accession by General Assembly resolution 2200A (XXI) of 16 December 1966, entry into force 23 March 1976, in accordance with Article 49) https://www.ohchr.org/en/instruments-mechanisms/instruments/international-covenant-civil-and-political-rights

5 World Council for Health (2024) Legal Brief: Preventing the Abuse of Public Health Emergencies. Lawful Criteria to Declare a State of Emergency. With Public Interest Recommendations (February 2024). https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/ Legal_Brief_preventing_ abuse_of_states_of_emergencies_AA_08.03.24-comb.pdf

6 AstraZeneca (2021) Australian Product Information COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S) solution for injection Doc ID-004490138 v1 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) auspar-chadox1-s-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-210215.pdf

7 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) (2021) Australian Public Assessment Report for BNT162b2 (mRNA), AusPAR – COMIRNATY - BNT162b2 (mRNA) - Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd - PM-2020-05461-1-2 Final 25 January 2021 auspar-bnt162b2-mrna-210125.pdf

8 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Australian Public Assessment Report for Elasomeran (mRNA-1273) AusPAR - Spikevax – elasomeran (mRNA-1273) - Moderna Australia Pty Ltd-PM-2021-05131-1-2- Final 8 December 2021 auspar-elasomeran.pdf

9 World Council for Health (2023) Covid 19 Vaccine Pharmacovigilance Report. Posted on June 11, 2022. Updated on November 3, 2023. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/covid-19-vaccine-pharmacovigilance-report/