ACA NERA Update Webinar - Wed 8th May
Join Katie Ashby-Koppens, Jode Clunes and Maria Zee in the Information session about the NERA initiative to reject the W.H.O pandemic treaty
Join us in the middle of our ACTION WEEK and hear from Katie Ashby-Koppens, Maria Zee, and Jody Clune about our NERA initiative!
The National Electoral Representative Alignment (NERA) is all about connecting with our federal MPs and developing relationships with them so we can continue to educate them about the WHO and the amendments that are afoot with the International Health Regulations. Register for the free webinar here: https://events.humanitix.com/nera-update-webinar
Just a random comment-I’m so tired of this covid, WHO, WEF, UN, Rothschild, Gates, Musk, Bezos, club of Rome, aspen, bilderbergers, illuminati/masons, hollywood, MSM, Disney, Biden, non pandemic, police out of control, no elections but selections, censorship, dig.ID, CBDCs, politicians not representing or doing what the people want, etc, I’m so tired. I don’t know if I can contribute or read this stuff much longer.
Tess Lawrie if you read this can you please publicly answer Mike Yeadon’s reasonable question, and have substack wchaustralia publish it? Please? That’s all I want for now Tess Lawrie, please.
Instead of everybody just writing on substack, can we please do something, like taking over parliament in many countries. They want us dead anyway, we can try. Don’t be scared, it’s for our children and their children. Nothing else is working. If we don’t try something we may as well have nuclear war. Then Jesus may come back. But first I want to know if the virus that causes the fictional disease of covid exists, please.
It’s a good, reasonable question. I’m not insane, I’m just tired. Thank you.
If someone can beat this rant, please go for it ! We need something happening.