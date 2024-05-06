Join us in the middle of our ACTION WEEK and hear from Katie Ashby-Koppens, Maria Zee, and Jody Clune about our NERA initiative!

The National Electoral Representative Alignment (NERA) is all about connecting with our federal MPs and developing relationships with them so we can continue to educate them about the WHO and the amendments that are afoot with the International Health Regulations. Register for the free webinar here: https://events.humanitix.com/nera-update-webinar

