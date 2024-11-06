Good afternoon,



This is an URGENT call to action!



Today the House of Representatives are debating the second reading of the MAD Bill ( Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024). Mark Butler has said that if need be, they will stay in Parliament until 10pm tonight to get the Bill through. They'll stop at nothing!



And of course there's a reason this is happening while the US election is playing out. They want to catch us while we're looking the other way.

Please join us in this call to action NOW.

What you can do TODAY

To bring attention to how many people across the country object to the MAD Bill, we are asking you do something simple right now!

1. Write CENSORED (or your preferred word) on some tape or paper, to place over your mouth

2. Write words on a large piece of paper or card that reflect your feelings about the MAD Bill - use the above text on the image as inspiration if that helps.

3. Take a selfie

4. Post to as many social media accounts as possible.

5. Use the hashtags #MADmustgo and #electionissue25



Tag all 5 of the following MPs;

1. Michelle Rowland - Minister for Communications Twitter Facebook

2. Mark Butler - Minister for Health and Aged Care Facebook Twitter

3. Anthony Albanese - Prime Minister Facebook Twitter

4. Peter Dutton - Leader of the Opposition Facebook Twitter

5. David Coleman - Shadow Minister for Communications Facebook Twitter





Please share as widely as you can on all platforms, and SHARE this email with your networks. Let's let them know that MAD Must Go....and this is an election issue!