

The World Health Organization’s new Pandemic Agreement is going be voted on at the 78th World Health Assembly in May 2025. If passed, the consequences for Australia—and the world—will be staggering.



In just weeks, the World Health Organization will ask 194 member states to vote on a sweeping new Pandemic Agreement at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva (May 2025). The wording is finalised. The pressure is on. If passed, Australia will be locked in for 2 years before it can even consider withdrawal (Articles 32 & 35).



❗Why Should You Care?

The Self-Fulfilling Loop of Control

Under this agreement, the WHO, an unelected global organisation, would:



- Receive the pathogen

- Declare the pandemic

- Recommend the response

- Australia must comply

This is not health sovereignty. It’s international supervision.

�� What Is It?

The Pandemic Agreement is a new treaty claiming to “promote equity” in preventing and managing pandemics. But the fine print reveals:



- A centralised global authority (WHO + Conference of the Parties – Article 21)

- Surveillance and testing obligations across people, animals, and ecosystems (Article 4 & 5 – “One Health”)

- Supply chain control and “equitable distribution” of vaccines and medicines via a WHO-led global network (Article 13)

- Mandatory data sharing of pathogens, health data, trial results, and even intellectual property (Articles 9, 11, 12)

- A powerful Conference of the Parties (COP) to review compliance and make binding recommendations

- Click HERE to read the Pandemic Agreement

DOWNLOAD FLYERS HERE

���� What It Means for Australia

- WHO becomes the “directing and coordinating authority” (Preamble & Article 1)

- Australia must create emergency health teams under WHO oversight (correct ref: Article 7.3)

- The WHO directs international rules, while Australia foots the bill and loses control

- WHO funding comes increasingly from private interests (only 25% from member states) – think Big Pharma, Gates Foundation, and GAVI

- These private funders also participate in negotiations. Whose interests are being served?

�� Global Pandemic Industrial Complex

This is not just about public health — it’s about creating a multi-billion dollar pandemic economy:



- WHO, the World Bank, and G20 propose US$31 billion annually for pandemic prevention—6–10 times more than current spending on TB or malaria

- Opaque ROI models inflate benefits and downplay costs (REPPARE Report)

- Spending is based on flawed assumptions and fear-driven modelling

- Opportunity costs: Will this shift resources from things that actually matter, like nutrition, chronic disease, and mental health?

�� Is the Pandemic Risk Real?

According to Dr David Bell (ex-WHO infectious disease specialist):



- Claims that pandemics are becoming more frequent are not supported by evidence

- Detection tech (not real increases) explains the apparent rise in outbreaks

- Models often inflate mortality rates using outdated data and flawed comparisons (e.g. pre-antibiotic era)

- Zoonotic spillover models exaggerate risk and ignore complex ecological factors

�� REPPARE & University of Leeds reports confirm:

The science doesn’t justify the panic.



❓What About Our COVID Response?

Has Australia actually learned from its own experience?



- No proper Cost-Benefit Analysis of lockdowns or mandates

- No National Interest Assessment of this Agreement has been made public

- No opportunity for Australians to evaluate what worked — and what didn’t

- A Royal Commission, recommended by the Senate in April 2024, has not been completed

- So why are we signing up to sweeping reforms now?

❗What You Can Do

Make rejection of the WHO Pandemic Agreement an election issue.

✅ Ask candidates: “Do you know about the Agreement? What’s your position?”

✅ Let them know: This is not what it seems

✅ Demand transparency, debate, and a completed Royal Commission before Australia signs anything

�� Final Word: Vote NO

This agreement risks making Australia:



Sicker – by removing tailored, local health responses

Poorer – by funding a bloated global bureaucracy

Less Free – through permanent surveillance, censorship, and foreign supervision

There is everything to lose and little to gain. Australia must vote NO.



Make the WHO Pandemic Agreement an ELECTION ISSUE this election. Go to Election Issue 2025 page HERE for resources, and stay tuned for further ways to help STOP the WHO.



1. Information to use or hand to your candidate HERE

2. Ask all local candidates to complete the HONOUR questionnaire HERE

3. Get talking, inform your friends, share this video on our website HERE

4. Or print and deliver flyers on our website HERE

DOWNLOAD FLYERS HERE

#electionissue25

Shared on behalf of Aligned Council of Australia