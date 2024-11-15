Big news yesterday, and we'd like to take a moment to celebrate and thank everyone who stood with us against the MAD Bill! Your persistence has paid off, and we currently have the numbers in the Senate to see the Bill quashed.



Thank you to everyone who phoned, emailed, wrote letters, visited their Senator's offices, who posted on social media, and took part in our Silent Selfie campaign. You have made a difference! Free speech in this country is one step closer to being protected.





We can't relax just yet though. The Senate has until the week of the 25th November to vote on this Bill, and anything can happen between now and then. All it will take is for one Liberal Senator to cross the floor, and we lose the majority.



What to do? Keep the pressure on. We have prepared a list of Senators that have committed to reject the Mad Bill, CLICK HERE to download that list. Please take the time if you can to let them know you're grateful for their commitment to free speech, and that you will be watching the vote. Keep them to their word, and remind them that the Bill is a key election issue for the next federal election.



This is our time...we are so close to seeing this Bill fail.



We'll be in touch again early next week with a campaign that will help add pressure to the Greens, and to Senators David Van and Lidia Thorpe. As Senator Matt Canavan said,

“The defeat needs to be so comprehensive that no Government thinks of trying this again.” Let's make the rejection of the insidious MAD Bill as exhaustive as possible!

We're still collecting signatures for our petition HERE which will be tabled next week. It would be great to see one last push to make as much impact as possible. Please consider sharing this petition with five friends, and ask them to do the same thing.



The MAD Bill proposes heavy restrictions on platforms to police individuals deemed to be spreading so-called 'mis and dis-information'

This leaves room for legitimate dissent to be swept aside, with the government, platforms and a select few media outlets determining what is acceptable discourse.

It is clear that the MAD Bill is a political tool to advance government objectives and quash dissent!



So where’s this all coming from? Globally there is enormous pressure to throttle information that questions the narrative. In the World Health Organisation’s 2024 International Health Regulations, Australia is required by 1 June 2025 to:

“develop, strengthen and maintain core capacities . . . in relation to . . . risk communication, including addressing misinformation and disinformation.”



Where “addressing” means censoring and punishing those who have offered diverging opinions: cue the MAD Bill.



If this sounds dystopian, or something straight out of George Orwell's 1984, we invite you to SIGN OUR PETITION below;

