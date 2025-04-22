A landmark class action against the Australian government over Covid vaccine injuries is not over, despite recent challenges. After the government attempted to have the case dismissed, the Federal Court judge granted the plaintiffs a final opportunity to amend their submissions and present a stronger case.
Brazil is the only country in the world mandating the Covid-19 mRNA injections for children as young as 6 months old. Parents who refuse to comply with this mandate face severe penalties, including hefty fines of R$10,000 plus (approximately USD 2,000 or more), and in extreme cases, their children are forcibly vaccinated or taken into custody by health …