Work With Us

Current Job Opportunities

Location:

Flexibility for home workingType: Commission-Based, Part-Time/Full-Time

About World Council for Health Australia: The World Council for Health Australia is a Country Council of the World Council for Health, which is a global coalition of health-focused organisations and individuals dedicated to providing reliable, ethical, and evidence-based health information.

Our mission is to educate, empower, and support communities worldwide to achieve optimal health and well-being. We advocate for transparency, informed consent, and integrative health practices to foster healthier societies.

Job Overview: The World Council for Health Australia is seeking motivated and dynamic commission-based Fundraisers to join our team. This role is ideal for self-starters who are interested in health advocacy and have a proven track record in fundraising. Fundraisers will be responsible for co-developing and executing fundraising strategies to secure financial support from individual donors, corporate sponsors, foundations, and other funding sources. This position is commission-based, offering a competitive commission structure on funds raised.

Compensation: This is a commission-based position with a competitive remuneration structure on funds raised. Specific details regarding the commission rate will be discussed during the interview process.

How to Apply: Interested candidates are invited to submit their CV, a cover letter detailing their relevant experience and achievements in fundraising and contact information to info@wch-australia.org. Please include “Fundraising Application” in the subject line.