The Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) has opened the floor to public feedback regarding a controversial clinical trial proposed by the Doherty Institute. This trial involves the deliberate infection of healthy humans with genetically modified influenza viruses, produced through gene technology. The World Council for Health Australia has made its concerns clear in a formal submission to the OGTR.

What is the Proposal?

The trial in question, known as DIR 210, involves the use of recombinant influenza viruses engineered via gene technology, a process referred to as "reverse genetics." The goal of this trial is to study viral infections, immunity development, and the efficacy of new vaccines or therapeutics designed to control influenza. Volunteers in the study would be exposed to genetically modified (GM) influenza viruses, either with or without accompanying treatments.

Serious Concerns Raised by WCH Australia

WCH Australia strongly opposes the approval of DIR 210, citing several key areas of concern, read our full submission HERE:

1. Safety Risks and Gain-of-Function Research

One of the most alarming aspects of this trial is its nature as "gain-of-function" research. This involves genetically altering organisms to enhance their biological functions—in this case, the influenza virus. The modified strain is expected to be more pathogenic, meaning it has a greater potential to cause severe disease. This creates unnecessary risk for the participants and the wider public.

WCH Australia’s submission highlights the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that genetically modified viruses (including the SARS-CoV-2 virus) could have unintended, disastrous consequences. If the trial were to go wrong, there’s a risk that a more dangerous form of the flu could escape the lab, leading to another global health crisis. Past incidents have shown that lab leaks of genetically modified pathogens are not uncommon.

2. Ethical Concerns

Beyond the safety risks, there are significant ethical issues with deliberately infecting healthy individuals. WCH Australia points out that the full, informed consent process is compromised due to the lack of long-term data on the safety of GM influenza. This is especially concerning given that the potential long-term effects of exposure to genetically modified viruses are still largely unknown. Moreover, the risk-to-benefit ratio of this trial remains unclear.

3. Environmental and Global Health Risks

There’s also the issue of global implications. The trial, if successful, could have far-reaching consequences, particularly if the GM influenza were to mutate or reassort with wild-type strains of the virus. This could lead to new viral strains with unpredictable, and possibly deadly, effects on public health. The 2009 H1N1 pandemic, which resulted from rortment between human and animal influenza strains, is cited as a previous example of the potential dangers of manipulating influenza viruses.

WCH Australia’s submission emphasises that, given the lessons of COVID-19, we cannot afford to take risks with experiments that involve genetically modified pathogens. As the submission notes, “the world is still grappling with the fallout from the pandemic. Why risk it again?”

4. Conflicts of Interest and Regulatory Oversight Gaps

The Doherty Institute is a WHO Collaborating Centre. The submission warns that financial ties between institutions like the WHO and biotechnology companies raises concerns about influence and the integrity of the trial’s oversight. Furthermore, the existing regulatory framework for genetically modified organisms (GMOs) may not be adequate to assess the full range of risks involved in such high-stakes research.

Alternative Approaches to Influenza Prevention

WCH Australia advocates for safer, more proven, and cost-effective alternatives to the trial, such as vitamin D supplementation. Multiple studies have shown that vitamin D can help prevent respiratory infections, including influenza, by strengthening the immune system. This is a much less risky approach compared to experimenting with genetically modified viruses. The submission suggests that public health strategies should prioritise safe, evidence-based interventions over high-risk genetic experiments.

And of course, the sun remains the best and most natural source of vitamin D, providing a FREE and accessible way for individuals to maintain optimal levels, with just a short amount of daily sunlight exposure.

Conclusion: A Call for Caution

In conclusion, WCH Australia urges the OGTR to reject the DIR 210 application and instead focus on promoting safer and more effective ways to prevent influenza. The risks of conducting trials with genetically modified viruses far outweigh the potential benefits, especially when there are alternative solutions—like vitamin D supplementation—that have demonstrated effectiveness and safety in preventing respiratory infections.

The submission is a clear call for ethical responsibility, and prioritising public health over experimental trials with uncertain outcomes. WCH Australia advocates for a health system that is patient-centered, safe, and transparent, and people’s well-being is the foremost priority.