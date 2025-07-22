The World Council for Health (WCH) and WCH Australia, along with WCH Nursing & Midwifery have taken a clear and public stance on behalf of all Australians and all peoples of the world on the issues surrounding the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WCH Australia and WCH Nursing & Midwifery sent a direct letter to Australian Health Minister Mark Butler firmly seeking rejection of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). Our message was simple and unambiguous: we do not consent. And we meant every word of it—because no Australian was given the democratic opportunity to do so.

Yet, despite the growing calls for transparency and accountability, we’ve seen no indication—that Health Minister Mark Butler took action to reject these IHR amendments before the deadline of Saturday, 19 July 2025.

The silence from our government is deeply disappointing.

Other Nations Took a Stand

While our government failed to act, other countries around the world did not sit idly by. Several chose to protect their national sovereignty and uphold the principle that public health decisions must remain in the hands of elected domestic officials—not global institutions.

To date, we understand that at least eleven countries either abstained from or outright rejected the 2024 IHR amendments. These include:

The United States – which formally rejected the amendments, citing serious concerns about threats to civil liberties, freedom of speech, and national independence.

Italy – which objected to the WHO’s overreach, stating the amendments infringe on its sovereign right to determine health policy.

Israel – which declined participation, affirming that crisis response must remain under national, democratic control.

Other countries who notified the WHO of their abstention or rejection include: Russia, Iran, Bulgaria, Poland, Jamaica, Romania, Paraguay, Guatemala, and Slovakia.

These nations expressed the very concerns we’ve been raising for the past two years. Their actions reinforce what so many Australians feel: that unelected international bodies should not dictate our nation’s response to public health issues.

What About Previous Amendments?

It's important to note that this is not the first time countries have resisted WHO overreach. The controversial 2022 amendments—changes that shortened the rejection window from 18 months to just 10—were themselves rejected by Iran, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Slovakia. These nations have until 19 March 2026 to formally reject the 2024 amendments, due to their previous objections.

Where Does This Leave Australia?

Because our government did not reject the 2024 IHR amendments by the deadline, they are now binding under international law. While this does not automatically make them domestic law, it does mean that Australia is now obliged to implement them.

Here’s what’s next:

A National IHR Authority will need to be established to ensure Australia reports compliance directly to the WHO.

Australia will be expected to translate WHO-led mechanisms into law , including global health surveillance systems and frameworks that may include content regulation and censorship.

These changes are likely to be incorporated into our domestic law by 19 September 2025.

Our Next Chapter: Legislative Action

Our fight is far from over.

Now that the 2024 IHR amendments are binding under international law, attention turns to how they will be implemented domestically—and this is where we must focus our energy. While our government failed to reject these changes, there is still time to resist their incorporation into Australian law.

We will be engaging with lawmakers, educating the public, and challenging any legislative proposals that seek to embed WHO-driven mechanisms into our national framework—particularly those that threaten individual freedoms, civil liberties, or our sovereign right to self-govern or determine our own health and bodily autonomy.

In addition, WCH Australia will continue to raise awareness of the WHO Collaborating Centres operating within our country—and their crucial role in advancing and implementing WHO agendas. These institutions often work behind the scenes, yet they play a significant part in shaping how international health directives are applied on Australian soil. We believe Australians deserve full transparency and accountability when it comes to these partnerships.

We’ll be shining a light on these connections, promoting open dialogue, and pushing back where necessary to ensure that public health policy remains in the hands of Australians—not unelected global bureaucrats.

This is a critical next phase—and we’ll need your voice and your support more than ever.

Stay Connected, Stay Focused

We know this is heavy. But we ask you to pause, take a breath, and remember: this isn’t the end. We’re already laying the groundwork for next steps, and we’ll be sharing ways for you to get involved soon.

Thank you for continuing to stand with us in this critical moment for our nation.