🗓️ The Deadline is Saturday, July 19

This Saturday marks a critical deadline in the quiet advance of the WHO International Health Regulations (IHR) Amendments, scheduled to come into effect in September 2025. Once adopted, these amendments may give unelected global health bodies sweeping powers over national responses to health events — including mandatory surveillance, data sharing, lockdowns, and even forced medical measures.

Yet most Australians remain unaware that our own public institutions — from AHPRA to the Australian Army — are part of the WHO's internal machinery, embedded through a global network of WHO Collaborating Centres (WHOCCs).

This isn’t theory. It’s happening now — inside our hospitals, universities, military, and health agencies.

And as the World Council for Health (WCH) warns in a letter released today, 16 July, this network operates without transparency, oversight, or public consent.

📰 The Lancet Letter & WHO Collaborating Centres: What the WHO Is Really Planning

In July 2025, The Lancet — one of the world’s most influential medical journals — published an open letter in full support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its global network of Collaborating Centres (WHOCCs). These centres, now numbering nearly 800 worldwide, have been quietly embedded over decades within our universities, government departments, and public institutions — including many here in Australia.

The letter was signed by 479 individuals — mostly WHO Collaborating Centre directors and leaders urging governments and donors to keep funding the WHO and defending it against what they describe as “unethical” attempts to freeze its budget or limit its authority.

But critics — including the World Council for Health (WCH) — argue the letter:

Fails to acknowledge widespread public and expert concern about WHO's growing centralised control over global health

Ignores WHO failures during COVID-19 (including lack of transparency and conflicts of interest)

Was authored by those with direct vested interests in WHO funding and influence — undermining its neutrality

Read the Full Lancet Letter HERE

🇦🇺 Australia at the Heart of the Debate

Australian Signatories of the Lancet Letter

Many Australian leaders of WHO Collaborating Centres added their names to The Lancet’s open letter:

Adrian Bauman (University of Sydney, Physical Activity, Nutrition & Obesity)

Julie Bines (Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Child Health)

Trevor Duke (University of Melbourne, Child & Neonatal Health)

Hayley Jones (Cancer Council Victoria, Law & Noncommunicable Diseases)

Ivan Hanigan (Curtin University, Climate Change & Health Impact)

Philippa Hetzel (St Vincent’s Institute, Diagnostics & Lab Support for HIV/AIDS)

Greg Fox (The University of Sydney, Tuberculosis)

Cathy Vaughan (University of Melbourne, Women’s Health)

Sant-Rayn Pasricha (WEHI, Anaemia Detection & Control)

Craig Sinclair (Cancer Council Victoria, UV Radiation)

Anthony Okely (University of Wollongong, Children’s Food, Nutrition & Physical Activity)

Patrick Reading (Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL), Influenza)

Kathy Trieu (The George Institute for Global Health, Population Salt Reduction)

Megan Staples (Queensland Health, Leptospirosis)

These Institutions are all WHO Collaborating Centres.

There are over a dozen more Australian signatories to the Lancet Letter —this is the Australian cohort of centre leaders giving their full-throated support). These are not neutral observers — they are insiders supporting the WHO’s growing authority.

List of Signatories to the Lancet Letter HERE

🌍 Against the Global Power Grab - WCH Pushes Back on WHO Collaborating Centres and the Lancet Letter

In direct response to The Lancet’s July 2025 open letter — signed by nearly 500 WHO Collaborating Centre leaders defending the WHO’s growing authority — the World Council for Health (WCH) has issued a strong public challenge.

On 16 July 2025, WCH released an open letter demanding transparency from the WHO and full disclosure of the activities of its global Collaborating Centre network — especially those operating inside public institutions across Australia.

In sharp contrast to the Lancet Letter, WCH asserts the WHO is:

Operating a network of collaborating centres with no public accountability

Seeking unprecedented power over national health policies

Relying on conflicted partnerships with public institutions and private funders

Failing to ensure informed consent, transparency, or public participation

WCH’s letter is a formal public interest request for disclosure and debate. It gives WHO 3 days to respond — ending just as the Saturday deadline arrives.

Read & Download World Council for Health’s Response to the Lancet Open Letter

📢 WCH Response: A Public Push for Transparency & Accountability

WCH’s letter outlines serious concerns:

That WHO Collaborating Centres (WHOCCs) are operating within universities, government agencies, and even military institutes without public transparency

That they are executing WHO agendas using public resources, yet Australians have no access to information about their work

That this network is acting without informed consent or democratic oversight

World Council for Health requests transparency from the WHO and the Collaborating Centres (CC) in the form of:

Full disclosure of all WHO Collaborating Centre including copies of all WHO Collaborating Centres: workplans, projects, patents and intellectual property, deliverables and funding from 2018–2025 A commitment from WHO experts to engage in transparent, respectful, public debate with World Council for Health about: The WHO’s performance during the COVID-19 pandemic

The IHR 2024 Amendments

The proposed Pandemic Treaty

Importantly, WCH has given the WHO three days to respond — a deadline that expires just as the 19 July rejection window closes.

This is a line in the sand — challenging not only the WHO’s unchecked expansion of power, but also the loyalties and actions of those Australian institutions that now answer to Geneva before the Australian people.

✉️ Goal 1: Call to Action for every Australian - Email Your MP and Senators Before Saturday 19 July

📍Why Now?

The IHR 2024 Amendments are set to take legal effect — unless objected to — under WHO procedural rules. Once in place, they may allow WHO to declare pandemics and enforce policies across nations, bypassing elected parliaments.

✍️ What You Can Do Today

Email your local MP and Senators.

Request they publicly oppose the IHR Amendments and support an inquiry into Australia’s involvement in WHO Collaborating Centres .

Use this language or modify it:

“I call on you to immediately reject the WHO IHR 2024 Amendments and insist on full public disclosure of Australia’s involvement in WHO Collaborating Centres. These changes risk surrendering our health sovereignty and democratic rights. Australians deserve informed consent and parliamentary scrutiny.”

🚨 DEMAND A DELAY: NO DECISION WITHOUT TRANSPARENCY

Include in your letter a demand to delay the decision deadline.

Ask your representatives to insist that Health Minister Mark Butler formally request the WHO to postpone the rejection deadline until 19 August 2025. This brief extension would allow time for the WHO to respond to the WCH’s non-negotiable transparency requests.

If the WHO refuses, Mark Butler must reject the amendments outright — in the interest of democracy, sovereignty, and public trust.

No government should approve legally binding international health regulations without transparency or informed consent.

🕸️ GOAL 2: Expose the WHO Collaborating Centres in Australia

These WHO agendas are being quietly facilitated through publicly funded Australian institutions, yet there is no transparency about what these Collaborating Centres are doing on behalf of the WHO.

Despite being supported by taxpayer dollars, the Australian public has no access to their work plans, priorities, deliverables, intellectual property agreements, or funding arrangements. The World Council for Health is now demanding that this information be made public — calling for full disclosure of all WHO Collaborating Centre activities from 2018 to 2025.

There are nearly 50 WHO Collaborating Centres (WHOCCs) operating within Australia:

AHPRA (Health workforce regulation)

Australian Army Malaria Institute (QLD)

TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration)

ARPANSA (Radiation protection)

Major Universities (Sydney, Melbourne, Wollongong, Curtin, etc.)

Research Institutes (Murdoch, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI), St Vincent’s, Cancer Council Victoria)

-just to name a few…

The WCH Letter released on 16 July calls this “a disturbing lack of transparency and a violation of human rights.”

These centres serve the WHO — not the Australian people — and their activities deserve full public scrutiny.

To understand the workings of these centres it is highly recommended to read the official Guide for WHO Collaborating Centres

🧾 GOAL 3: Compare the Letters — Conflict of Interest vs. Accountability— The Letters Side by Side

📰 The Lancet Letter

Signed by 479 Collaborating Centre directors and WHO affiliates

Calls for greater global control by WHO

Urges continued funding without reform

Authored by individuals closely tied to WHO programs

📢 WCH's Response (16 July 2025)

Demands disclosure and public debate

Criticises lack of accountability in WHOCCs

Warns against global centralisation without consent

Gives WHO 3 days to respond before rejection deadline passes

🔍 What This Means for Australia Right Now

⚠️ Final Word: This Is a Line in the Sand

Australia is not on the sidelines of this global issue — it’s a centre of the WHOCC network, deeply entwined in both the Lancet’s advocacy and the WHO Collaborating Centres within our public tax payer funded institutions.

By spotlighting Australian signatories and centres it is clear this is not an abstract global tussle—it’s being played out here in our universities, public agencies, and courtrooms. And the question looms: will we retain sovereign control over our health future, or cede it to an international bureaucracy?

Will we retain sovereign control over our health policy — or surrender it to an unelected international body?

The July 19 deadline is a turning point.

We urge every reader to act before Saturday.

📌 A Call to ALL Australians

Investigate and map all domestic WHOCCs, especially government-run ones like AHPRA, ARPANSA, TGA, and the Army Malaria Institute. Push for full disclosure of their WHO-linked work, funding sources, IP arrangements, and decision-making structures. Demand parliamentary oversight, especially before accepting IHR amendments or ratifying a Pandemic Treaty that might override national control.

📬 TAKE ACTION NOW — BEFORE 19 JULY!

