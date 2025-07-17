World Council for Health Australia

World Council for Health Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Buckwalter's avatar
David Buckwalter
3h

I would like to know what you are going to do about it when all the Liberal, Labor, Greens are signing up for WHO control. One Nation is the only party Vocally against it. With 90 odd % excepting the Covid Jabs what hope has WCH got of changing their gullible minds. But keep on making noise. The politicians wont help us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
4d

You are 12 years too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 WCH Australia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture