In recent years, two feed additives—Bovaer and Rumin8—have been promoted as solutions to reduce methane emissions from cattle, claiming to offer a “climate-friendly” path for farming. These chemicals are sold as a simple fix to curb methane production in livestock, but the reality is far more troubling. Beneath the narrative of environmental benefit, these substances carry significant risks—not just for cows, but for human health, animal welfare, and the environment itself.

What is Bovaer and How Does It Work?

Bovaer, developed by the Dutch multinational DSM, is a feed additive designed to reduce methane production in cattle. Its active ingredient, 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP), works by inhibiting an enzyme in the cow's digestive system responsible for producing methane. On paper, Bovaer promises up to a 50% reduction in methane emissions from cows.

The effect on the cow’s digestive system is far from benign. Methane is a natural by-product of the digestive process in ruminant animals like cows. When additives like Bovaer disrupt methane production, they don’t simply eliminate a supposed "pollutant"—they alter the entire digestive ecosystem of the cow. The chemical additive changes the microbial communities in the cow’s stomach, which could undoubtably lead to digestive issues, poor nutrient absorption, and other serious health problems. This raises a fundamental question: If the methane produced by cows is part of a natural process, should we be tampering with it at all?

As Stephen Andrew wrote HERE: “We are dealing with highly complex, ancient pathways here…Now suddenly a bunch of 21st century technocrats want to radically change all those complex pathways, saying it’s all 100 percent safe, trust us. The whole thing speaks to a much broader issue: the wholesale rush to roll-out ‘solutions’ to so-called ‘climate problems’, without fully understanding their implications, or long-term impacts.”

Rushed Approvals: Deja vu

In the US, it took the FDA less than 12 months to approve Bovaer - far shorter than the usual industry standard. The typical review process for new animal drugs, normally takes up to a decade. The FDA’s ruling said it had “no questions at this time regarding whether Bovaer will achieve its intended effect and is expected to pose low risk to humans and animals under the conditions of its intended use." Note the language here: ‘Bovaer … is EXPECTED to pose LOW risk to humans and animals’.

In other words, they are guessing.

The long-term health impacts on both animals and humans remain largely unstudied, leaving significant uncertainty about the safety of these additives. Without proper research, the decision to use such substances in the global food supply is a risky one, putting the entire food chain in jeopardy. Anyone considering such an approach must recognize the immense risks involved. It's a high-stakes gamble, and the potential consequences are too great to ignore.

Downstream Effects - Harm to Cows

Disrupting the gut microbiome of cattle using products like Bovaer (3-NOP), which targets methanogenic archaea, will undoubtedly have medium- to long-term side effects. The following effects are speculative but rooted in the interconnectedness of microbial ecosystems and their impact on overall health, productivity, and environmental systems.

Mechanism of Action: Bovaer functions by inhibiting the enzyme methyl-coenzyme M reductase (MCR), which is used by microbes called archaea in the cow's rumen, an enzyme essential for methane synthesis.

Changes in Nutrient Absorption

Methanogens Play a Role in Digestion: Methanogens are part of a delicate microbial network that helps break down fibrous plant material into short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like acetate, propionate, and butyrate, which are critical energy sources for ruminants.

Potential Effect: Inhibiting methanogens may disrupt this balance, leading to less efficient fermentation and reduced nutrient absorption over time, which could negatively impact the nutritional profiles of meat and milk products (not to mention the health of the cow).

Shifts in Microbial Populations

Microbial Imbalances (Dysbiosis): Removing or suppressing methanogens could allow other microbes to dominate, such as sulfate-reducing bacteria or lactate-producing bacteria.

These shifts might lead to:

Increased production of hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), a toxic gas, which can damage the epithelial lining of the gut, disrupt mucosal barrier integrity, and promote inflammation. High H₂S levels are implicated in diseases like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), colorectal cancer, and ulcerative colitis, all of which may start affecting cattle at higher rates.

Overproduction of lactate, contributing to rumen acidosis.

Potential Effect: Dysbiosis could impair gut health, increase the risk of digestive disorders, and reduce feed efficiency.

Impact on Cattle Health

Immune System Changes : The gut microbiome influences immune system regulation. Disruptions could weaken immune defenses, increasing susceptibility to infections, and increasing the use of antibiotics and other pharmaceutical inputs.

Energy Imbalance : Reduced methane production may leave excess hydrogen in the rumen. This could: Inhibit the growth of other beneficial microbes. Cause inefficient energy use, potentially lowering cattle productivity.

Chronic Conditions: Long-term changes in microbiota might predispose cattle to metabolic disorders, reduced fertility, or lower weight gain.

Effects on Methane-Dependent Ecosystems

Environmental Feedback Loops : Methane production in cattle is a natural byproduct of the rumen ecosystem. By disrupting methanogenesis: Hydrogen buildup in the rumen could alter downstream soil microbiomes through altered cattle manure. This might impact microbial communities in pastureland, with unknown effects on soil health and nutrient cycling.

Potential Effect: Over time, ecosystem services reliant on microbial balance could degrade, affecting forage growth and overall agricultural sustainability.

Evolution of Methanogens and Other Microbes

Selective Pressure on Microbial Populations : Constant use of 3-NOP might exert evolutionary pressure, leading to: Resistant methanogens that can bypass inhibition. Emergence of new microbial strains with unknown metabolic byproducts.



Potential Effect: Long-term microbial shifts might necessitate new interventions, creating a cycle of dependency on feed additives.

Reduced Biodiversity in the Microbiome

Loss of Functional Redundancy : Methanogens interact with other microbes to maintain microbial diversity in the rumen.

Inhibiting methanogens could reduce microbial biodiversity, making the rumen less adaptable to dietary changes or environmental stressors (e.g., drought, heat).

Potential Effect: A less resilient microbiome may lead to increased reliance on further inputs, supplements and pharmaceuticals.

Unknown Impacts on Meat and Milk Quality

Changes in Fatty Acid Profiles: The microbiome influences the production of certain fatty acids (e.g., conjugated linoleic acid or CLA) in the rumen, which affect meat and milk quality. Disruptions might alter the nutritional profile or flavor of animal products.

Potential Effect: Over time, consumer-perceived quality or nutritional benefits of grass-fed beef and dairy could be affected.

Ethical and Welfare Concerns

Stress on Animals : Chronic disruptions to the gut microbiome may cause low-level stress, potentially affecting animal behaviour and welfare.

Dependency on Additives: Farmers may become reliant on continuous supplementation, raising ethical and economic questions about the naturalness of production systems.

Fertility Impacts

There are growing concerns about the potential impact of methane-reducing additives like Bovaer and Rumin8 on the fertility of male cattle, particularly bulls. Both products are designed to alter the microbial processes in the rumen to reduce methane emissions, but research suggests they may interfere with reproductive health in males. Bovaer, for example, carries specific warnings against its use in male cattle due to potential negative effects on fertility.

Genotoxicity Testing and Microbiome Disruption

An important consideration in evaluating Bovaer is the lack of genotoxicity testing. This absence is especially concerning given that the additive targets a key microbial process in cattle. Even more perplexing is the claim that Bovaer, which disrupts the functioning of a microbiome constituent responsible for methane production, somehow does not affect the microbiome. This assertion seems highly improbable unless the microbial changes were not tracked for a sufficient duration, or unless deep and total sequencing was not employed, both of which are essential to identify long-term shifts in microbial communities. Without thorough tracking and comprehensive testing, it's impossible to claim the additive is truly neutral in its effects on the microbiome.

Health Risks to Humans?

Skin and Eye Irritant

There are significant concerns about the potential effects on human health. The active ingredient, 3-NOP, is classified as a skin irritant, eye irritant, and potentially harmful by inhalation by the Food Standards Agency (FSA). There is no conclusive evidence yet on how Bovaer residues might accumulate in milk or meat, but the fact that no research has been done on this subject is deeply troubling.

Carcinogenic?

Moreover, studies in rats have shown that 3-NOP can lead to tumours in female rats. While industry-funded studies often dismiss these findings as statistically insignificant, it’s important to recognize the potential long-term risks.

Microbiome Impacts

Without independent, thorough research into the impact of Bovaer residues on human health, we’re left to wonder how these chemicals might affect our own microbiomes.

Hidden Dangers for Babies and Toddlers?

One of the most concerning aspects of Bovaer and similar additives is the potential for harm to vulnerable populations, particularly babies and toddlers. The development of a healthy gut microbiome is crucial during early childhood, and disruptions in the microbiome can have long-lasting effects on immunity, metabolism, and even brain development.

Baby formula, the main food source for infants who are not breastfed, may be contaminated with residues from cattle fed Bovaer or other additives. While we don’t yet know how 3-NOP residues might impact a child’s developing microbiome, the fact that such additives are not being thoroughly tested for their effects on infant health is deeply concerning. Without more research into the long-term impact of these chemicals on infants, we are essentially conducting an experiment on our most vulnerable citizens.

Ecological Disaster?

Bovaer’s primary selling point is methane reduction, yet its broader environmental consequences are uncertain. Methane and Carbon Dioxide are part of the natural carbon cycle—an integral component of Earth’s ecological systems. When methane is broken down by sunlight in the atmosphere, it transforms into carbon dioxide, which plants absorb and use for photosynthesis. In other words, methane is simply a temporary phase in the recycling of carbon in nature, which plants then absorb and use to grow. This cycle is crucial for life on Earth.

By reducing methane emissions through the use of Bovaer and Rumin8, we might disrupt this natural carbon cycle. The increase in hydrogen production within the cow’s stomach, a by-product of the chemical reaction triggered by Bovaer, could also affect the cow’s gut microbiota and broader nutrient cycling in ecosystems. These kinds of disruptions could have unpredictable consequences for soil health, biodiversity, and overall ecological balance.

Below is a short Youtube Lecture by Walter Jehne on Methane and the Carbon Cycle - 12 Minutes.

Economic Drivers Push Independent Farmers Out

The push for Bovaer involves not just the costs of the additive itself, but also the integration of these practices into feeding regimes, with the promise of participation in carbon credit markets. While it's suggested that dairy farmers could earn around $20 per cow annually by reducing their carbon footprint, this narrative largely benefits large corporations. For these companies, with massive herds of 5,000 or more, the real financial motivation lies in leveraging positive ESG scores to access corporate debt markets and secure favorable economic advantages. The true impact of this agenda is the consolidation of power in the hands of big agribusinesses, pushing small, independent farmers off their land. By prioritizing carbon credits and ESG-driven financial incentives, the focus shifts away from genuine environmental stewardship, allowing large corporations to further entrench their dominance while sidelining smaller operations that lack the resources to compete.

Rumin8: Bill Gates and the Quest for Global Control

A similar methane-reducing additive, Rumin8, has also gained attention. Like Bovaer, Rumin8 uses 3-NOP to reduce methane production in livestock. However, Rumin8 has a particularly concerning connection to Bill Gates, through his venture capital firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

The involvement of figures like Gates in the development and promotion of products like Rumin8 highlights a worrying trend: the corporatization and centralization of global food systems. If solutions like Rumin8 and Bovaer become widely adopted, they could pave the way for large corporations and investors to exert unprecedented control over agriculture. In the end, this would not just affect cattle but also the very nature of how we produce and consume food.

Which Companies Are Using Bovaer in Australia? And Which Aren’t?

If you're concerned about the impact of Bovaer on animals, humans, and the environment, here’s what you need to know about which Australian companies are using the additive and which are taking a stand against it.

Companies Using Bovaer in Australia

Several Australian agricultural and beef companies have partnered with DSM to use Bovaer, including:

Arla Foods: Therefore own label products in Tesco, M&S, and ALDI

JBS: Signed an agreement in 2021 to use Bovaer in livestock feed

Danone: Conducted trials with Bovaer between 2018 and 2020

Australian Cattle and Beef Holdings : A major beef producer and exporter.

Ridley Corporation : A key player in the agricultural sector.

Tasmanian Quality Meats : A beef processor.

Macquarie Agricultural Funds Management : A large agricultural investment firm.

Gundagai Meat Processors : Working with DSM on trials.

Cubbie Group : A major agricultural company incorporating Bovaer into their feed.

Meat & Livestock Australia and National Farmers' Federation: Both industry organizations supporting trials of the additive.

Companies NOT Using Bovaer

If you want to avoid supporting companies that use Bovaer, you can look for products from these companies, which have stated they will NOT use the additive (We did not check with these companies in relation to Rumin8):

Norco

Hunter Belle Dairy Co.

Maleny Dairies

Gippsland Jersey

Bass River Dairies

Super Butcher​

Mt Ninderry Meats

Whistle Hill Beef

Wolki Farm

Ethical Farmers

Our Cow

Provenir

Cherry Tree Organics

Stockman Steaks

The Food Farm

Butcher Crowd

Free Range Butcher

Aus Organic Meat Co

Cleavers Organic

Gingin Beef

Cannings Butchers

Paddock to Table

La Carne Butchery

Hagen Organics

Boots and Branches

Outback Beef

Bingil Bay Beef

Dandaraga Springs Organic Beef

Farmer to Fridge

Raw and Fresh (Pet Food)

Conclusion: Choose to Support Local, Ethical Agriculture

The real path to sustainability doesn’t lie in corporate-driven technological fixes, but in supporting farming systems that honour the natural balance of the environment. Know where your food comes from. Buy directly from local farms, visit farmers' markets, and build relationships with the people who grow your food. Small-scale, ethical farmers are less likely to use harmful additives like Bovaer and Rumin8 and are more invested in long-term regenerative practices and animal welfare.

By choosing to buy from local producers who prioritise animal welfare and sustainable practices, we can help build a food system that is truly beneficial for all—without the need for chemical shortcuts that ultimately harm animals, humans, and the planet.