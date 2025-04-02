Brazil is the only country in the world mandating the Covid-19 mRNA injections for children as young as 6 months old. Parents who refuse to comply with this mandate face severe penalties, including hefty fines of R$10,000 plus (approximately USD 2,000 or more), and in extreme cases, their children are forcibly vaccinated or taken into custody by health authorities. This aggressive enforcement has sparked widespread concerns over parental rights, children's well-being, and the ethical implications of such policies. In response, the World Council for Health (WCH) has called for an immediate halt to this dangerous mandate. On April 1st, 2025, WCH sent an urgent open letter to Brazilian President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva and the federal government, demanding the cessation of mandatory Covid-19 mRNA vaccinations for children and urging the protection of the nation’s youngest citizens from unnecessary harm.

LETTER TO PRESIDENT LUIS INACIO LULA DA SILVA

President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva

República Federativa do Brasil

Palácio do Planalto

Praça dos Três Poderes, s/nº

Brasília, DF

70150-900

Brazil

01.04.2025



Dear President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva,

RE: MANDATORY INFANT COVID ‘VACCINATION’ IN BRAZIL

We write to raise urgent concerns regarding the injecting and immunizing of infants and children with Covid-19 products in Brazil. Despite the negligible risk Covid-19 poses to babies and children, your country continues to enforce mandatory mRNA vaccinations for both. Emerging scientific evidence raises urgent concerns about the safety, efficacy, and ethical justification of these policies. The mRNA injections (e.g., Comirnaty) neither prevent infection nor stop viral transmission, and their long-term safety remains unproven.

WCH learned about the mandate through John Kage (WCH Brazil) who introduced State Deputy, Ricardo Arruda at the WCH International Country Councils Meeting on 25.03.2025, to explain the urgency of the situation.

Brazil is the only country worldwide which mandates (forces) mRNA technology gene therapy on its children. More and more countries are stopping the reckless use of this mRNA technology (including states in the U.S, counties in Australia and Slovenia). We urge you to stop this infant and child mandate immediately, and to stop all the Covid injections in general.

CEASE AND DESIST



World Council for Health (WCH) is a coalition of over 250 partner organizations and 43 Country Councils, together we call on you to cease and desist all Covid-19 mandates and injections immediately. WCH has been calling for a halt to the Covid-19 injections since 29.11.2021, (Annex 2).

Since then, even more evidence shows that these genetic injections are not fit for human use and must be stopped immediately.

CURRENT KNOWN SAFETY SIGNALS OF COVID-19 INJECTIONS

Major Safety Concerns with mRNA Vaccines

1. Genetic and Cellular Risks

DNA Presence: Residual plasmid DNA from manufacturing (including SV40 enhancer sequences) has been found in ‘vaccine’ batches. These fragments may integrate into the human genome, potentially disrupting gene regulation or triggering cancer (Buckhaults et al., 2023; Kämmerer et al., 2024). The SV40 enhancer, used in Pfizer’s gene therapy plasmids, can facilitate nuclear entry of foreign DNA, raising risks of genotoxicity. (Li, S., MacLaughlin, F., Fewell, J. et al, 2001).

Abnormal Protein Production: The modified mRNA (N1-methylpseudouridine, Ψ) causes ribosomal “wobbling,” leading to misfolded spike proteins and unintended extended proteins (Xia, 2021). Faulty RNA strands (e.g., double-stranded RNA) in the vaccines may trigger autoimmune reactions (EMA Assessment Report, 2021).



2. Toxic Spike Protein Effects

Cardiovascular and Neurological Damage: The spike protein’s S1 subunit damages blood vessels, promoting inflammation, microclots, and endothelial dysfunction (Nuovo et al., 2020; Suprewicz et al., 2023). Neurotoxic prion-like sequences in the spike may contribute to neurodegenerative conditions (Perez et al., 2022).

Immune Dysregulation: Repeated vaccination correlates with IgG4 antibody class switching, reducing immune protection and potentially increasing susceptibility to infections (Irrgang et al., 2022). Dendritic cells (key immune coordinators) are hijacked by LNPs, leading to impaired immune responses (Pardi et al., 2018).



3. Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Hazards

Systemic Distribution: LNPs rapidly disseminate to organs (liver, spleen, ovaries, brain), transfecting cells far beyond the injection site (Kent et al., 2024).

Toxic Components: Novel cationic lipids (ALC-0315, ALC-0159) lack long-term safety data and may disrupt cell membranes (Segalla, 2023).

4. Genetic Modification

The injections are classified as GMO and there is a court case in the U.S about the unlawful use of this technology. People were not advised, as required by law, that the so-called ‘vaccines’ are, in fact, GMOs. The LNP-modRNA platform fulfils EU, UK, South African, Australian, and US legal definitions for being properly deemed a genetically modified organism (GMO), and a gene therapy. Material risks are identified over a period up to 15 years, including the impact on children and adults.

NOTICE OF LIABILITY



You may be held personally liable for death, loss and suffering in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 ‘vaccines’ by continuing to enable the mandating of these injections to babies, children and men and woman in your country as you have not warned people of the following:



1) The long-term material risks of these Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are unknown.



2) Pfizer used one process to manufacture the products that they submitted for approval but a different process to manufacture the product supplied for injection into the world’s people.



3) Pfizer’s distributed injection product was manufactured using E.coli bacteria and plasmid DNA which has resulted in excessive synthetic DNA presence confirmed as capable of integration with the human genome. Moderna’s use of plasmid DNA in manufacture has also led to excessive synthetic DNA residue. This is a disaster for the people of Brazil.



4) Pfizer products include a SV40 virus-derived enhancer gene sequence. This gene sequence is known to facilitate the transport of the synthetic DNA into cell nuclei, posing a real risk of chromosomal integration. This threatens permanent genetic modification of inoculated people without their knowledge or consent and can only be harmful to future generations, if any.



5) The contents of these genetic injections do not stay in the arm muscle. They travel.



6) Spike proteins are produced for a prolonged and unknown time, possibly indefinitely.



7) Spike proteins trigger extensive microvascular blood clotting and large vessel blood clots.



8) Spike proteins are deposited in many tissues and organs including the heart, brain, testes, ovaries, liver and spleen, causing tissue degeneration and disease.



9) The large quantity of spike proteins may overwhelm the immune system, causing immune system dysfunction and worsening risk of infections and cancers.



10) The spike protein is toxic in itself, but this foreign antigen also marks the victim’s own tissues as non-self, triggering autoimmune disease within these tissues.



11) The antibodies generated are non-neutralizing and worsen Covid disease. This is called the “antibody dependent enhancement” of infection.



12) Undeclared plasmid DNA in these products carries further dangers, especially in the case of Pfizer and the concealed SV40 enhancer and promotor sequences. This includes the disruption of tumour suppressor genes and adds to the list of mechanisms for cancer.



13) The artificial modRNA in these products is hyper-persistent due to the substitution of N1-methylpseudouridine in place of uracil. This prolongs the production of the toxic spike proteins, but also causes ribosome frame shifting. A variety of unpredictable proteins and polypeptides are also generated. These pose serious risk for triggering a wide spectrum of autoimmune diseases.



14) The pegylated lipid nanoparticles, which deliver the genetic payload into the victims’ cells, are toxic.

CONCLUSION



The mRNA injections are a novel and dangerous technology with significant emerging and unresolved risks. As a sovereign country, you must uphold the precautionary principle and cease giving these experimental products to children and adults immediately. Having received the information above, continuing with a policy of mandating these dangerous experimental injections is infanticide.

Further, World Council for Health also declares that any direct or indirect involvement in the manufacturing, distribution, administration and promotion of these injections violates basic principles of common law, human rights law, constitutional law and natural justice, as well as the Nuremberg Code, the Helsinki Declaration, and other international treaties.



In guiding your immediate action to protect the people of Brazil, please be advised:

The WHO Collaborating Centre for International Drug Monitoring in Uppsala shows 58,091 deaths from COVID 19 ‘vaccines’. WHO’s VigiAccess database holds over 5 million reports of harms including at least 58,091 deaths of men, women and children

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany is the WHO Collaborating Centre for Global Outbreak and Alert Response Network (GOARN). Leaked files from a whistleblower prove Covid-19 ‘vaccination’ for babies and children is unnecessary. Breaking: Leaked German RKI Protocols expose the shocking truth of government-sanctioned abuse.

We welcome the opportunity to discuss the serious concerns raised in this letter together with solutions offered by experts within or affiliated to WCH including doctors, scientists, lawyers and health advocates. We would also be happy to discuss ways to mitigate the harm that has already been caused by trusting in pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, that tried to hold Brazil’s sovereign assets hostage as security for products that have indebted your people.

Thank you for considering our communication and protecting Brazil’s people from harm.

By the men and women named below:



Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (WCH Africa)

Dr. Mark Trozzi (WCH N. America)

Izumi Kamijo (WCH Asia)

Rev. Dr. Wai Ching Lee (WCH Asia)

Dr. Gilbertha St Rose (WCH Caribbean)

Christof Plothe DO (WCH Europe)

Elaine Mulcahy (WCH Europe)

Dr. Mazen Nasreddine (WCH Levant)

Lucinda van Buuren RN (WCH Oceania)

Dr. Anne O’Reilly (WCH Oceania)

Prof. Hector Carvallo (WCH Latin America)

Marco Albertazzi MBA (WCH Latin America)

Professor Federico Nazar (WCH Latin America)

Dr. Marivic Villa (WCH N. America)

Dr. Tess Lawrie (WCH Chief Coordinator)



Regional Steering Committee

On Behalf of World Council for Health

Annex:

References: