Did you know that the way you breathe can influence your stress levels, sleep quality, and even your athletic performance? Breathing is often taken for granted—an automatic process we seldom think about. Yet, the way we breathe profoundly influences every system of the body.

In just a few days, the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference kicks off, and we’re thrilled to announce a new addition to our lineup: Dean O’Rourke, a breathing specialist and co-author of the 2017 study, The Physiological Effects of Slow Breathing in the Healthy Human.

The Science Behind the Breath

In their 2017 study, Russo, Santarelli, and O’Rourke reviewed existing literature to understand how slow breathing affects healthy individuals. They found that controlled slow breathing techniques can enhance heart rate variability, improve baroreflex sensitivity, and optimise cardiorespiratory coupling. These physiological changes suggest that slow breathing plays a role in maintaining health and mitigating the effects of stress and chronic disease.

Why This Matters

For health practitioners, integrating slow breathing techniques into your practice can enhance client outcomes by promoting parasympathetic activation, reducing stress, and improving emotional regulation. These techniques can also aid in managing conditions such as anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.

For the general public, adopting slow breathing practices can lead to improved sleep quality, reduced anxiety, and better overall health, including enhanced focus and cognitive function.

By understanding and harnessing the power of breath, individuals can take proactive steps toward better health and well-being.

Jemma's Story: Overcoming Asthma to Achieve Peak Performance

Jemma sharing her story about how Breathing Therapy with Dean O'Rourke at ATUNE helped her asthma issues that started to arise when she was 10 years old and was affecting her running and sports performance.

Justine, (Jemma’s Mum) says:

“I truly believe she would not be running at the level she is at now if we had not seen Dean all those years ago. We can't recommend Breathing Therapy enough for everyday life. I have seen Dean help so many others with many different issues including anxiety, snoring, sleep apnea, hay fever, chronic pain, hypertension, blocked nose issues, migraines, panic attacks, stress, dental issues. I honestly think kids should be taught what Dean teaches in school”.

Join Dean O’Rourke at the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Conference

Dean O’Rourke will be sharing his insights on functional breathing and its impact on health at the upcoming Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference. Dean’s session will delve into the science of functional breathing, exploring how breath influences the nervous system and overall health. Through practical demonstrations and insights from his clinical experience, you’ll learn techniques to enhance your clinical practice and your well-being.

This 5-week event, starting this Thursday May 29, 2025, brings together leading voices in natural health, financial sovereignty, holistic healing, and personal empowerment.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from experts like Dean and others who are dedicated to helping you reclaim your health, your power, and your future.

About Dean O’Rourke

Dean O’Rourke is a highly regarded Breathing Consultant with over 16 years of clinical experience. An Honours graduate in Health and Physical Education from the University of Newcastle, Dean has dedicated his career to the study and application of functional breathing techniques.

He is a certified practitioner of the Buteyko Breathing Method and has furthered his expertise through training in Orofacial Myology at the Coulson Institute (USA) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation with the Australian Lung Foundation. Dean is a published researcher, co-authoring the study The Physiological Effects of Slow Breathing in the Healthy Human, which has contributed to the understanding of breathing's impact on health.

Dean is committed to empowering individuals to achieve optimal health through the development of functional breathing habits, aiming to improve quality of life and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. His clientele includes individuals referred by medical specialists, general practitioners, and allied health professionals, addressing a range of conditions such as asthma, sleep disorders, anxiety, chronic pain, and sports performance enhancement.

Recordings:



The formal presentations of each session will be recorded and available for replay after the event. However, to encourage open and free conversation, the general discussions will not be recorded. This ensures a safe space for participants to engage freely and share their thoughts openly.

Event Details:

Two sessions per week for 5 consecutive weeks – with guest speakers, interactive discussion and solutions focussed

Thursdays, May 29, 2025 – Sunday June 26, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM (AEST)

Sunday, June 1, 2025 – Sunday 29 June 2025 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (AEST)

Pricing:

Early Bird Registration (Closes - 11:55pm 28 May, 2025): $199 AUD

General Admission (After 11:55pm 28th May) : $249 AUD

