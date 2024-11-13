What a week it has been in politics.



On the 11th November, while many of us were remembering the fallen, and the sacrifices they made in the defence of liberty, our Members of Parliament in the House of Representatives voted to remove our freedom of speech and pass the MAD Bill. It was a dark day in Australian politics, one we will never forget, especially when we go to the polls next year.



The MAD Bill will now go to the Senate, and debate is likely to commence on Monday 18 November. PM Albanese is on a mission, he wants this Bill done and dusted before Christmas.

If you have been following our webinars and social media, you'll know that the Crossbencher Senators are key in defeating this Bill, and at ACA HQ we have been working around the clock to bring the evils of the MAD Bill to their attention. We need the Crossbencher Senators to reject the MAD Bill if we are going to defeat it.





So far Senators David Pocock and Tammy Tyrrell have publicly announced that they will not support the Bill. Others are being less transparent.



We need to let Senators Van, Lambie, Payman, and Thorpe know that we are not the minority. And this is where you come in!



There are two very important things you can do today and tomorrow;



1. We need everyone to call all Crossbencher Senators this week. If you don't have time to call them all, just call you State Crossbencher Senators. Contact details of all 6 Senators can be found under RESOURCES on this page HERE.



2. Take part in our Silent Selfie campaign;

- Choose the words that best describe why you object to the MAD Bill, and write them on card or paper so they can be read when you photograph yourself

- Take a selfie with your mouth taped/covered, and holding your card/paper in front of you

- Post on social media and tag all independent Senators. Post to as many platforms as possible.

- Use hashtags #MADmustgo and #electionissue25



Let's give it everything we've got. We recently saw in the US what is possible when people come together and stand strong for what they believe in. It's our time, we are almost 1.8 million strong and we will NOT be silenced.

“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

- Voltaire

The MAD Bill proposes heavy restrictions on platforms to police individuals deemed to be spreading so-called 'mis and dis-information'

This leaves room for legitimate dissent to be swept aside, with the government, platforms and a select few media outlets determining what is acceptable discourse.

It is clear that the MAD Bill is a political tool to advance government objectives and quash dissent!



So where’s this all coming from? Globally there is enormous pressure to throttle information that questions the narrative. In the World Health Organisation’s 2024 International Health Regulations, Australia is required by 1 June 2025 to “develop, strengthen and maintain core capacities . . . in relation to . . . risk communication, including addressing misinformation and disinformation.”



Where “addressing” means censoring and punishing those who have offered diverging opinions: cue the MAD Bill.



If this sounds dystopian, or something straight out of George Orwell's 1984, we invite you to sign our petition below;

https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/mad-bill/