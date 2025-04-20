Are you someone who leads with purpose, heart, and a desire to contribute to something greater than yourself?

Do you have a spark for creativity, community, or conscious communication?

If so, we want to hear from you! This is your invitation to be part of something beautiful, powerful, and deeply aligned with the shift our world is calling for.

ARE YOU:

A Marketing wiz ?

A Social Media or Graphics guru ?

A Community Connector with a knack for networking?

A Promotion and Events evangelist who lights up when people come together with purpose?

A Writer, Editor, or Researcher with a passion for truth and clarity?

A Fundraising fanatic who thrives on building support for worthy causes?

A Forward Thinker and Strategist ready to dream big?

Or simply an all-round kind-hearted, humanity-focused man or woman with a deep desire to contribute?

Then we’d love to welcome you into our growing community of change-makers. 💛

🌍 Who We Are

We’re a movement of seekers, healers, growers, educators, and everyday humans who believe in a world where:

✔️ Information transparency is paramount

✔️ Proven holistic health and wellbeing is accessible to all

✔️ Proactive health action is respectful of personal choice

✔️ Families thrive in clean, conscious environments

But here’s the truth—we can’t do it alone.

We’re launching a number of exciting initatives including an interactive conference series, community outreach and online members hub, and we need passionate, aligned people to help bring this vision to life.

Are you aligned with the World Council for Health (WCH) Better Way Principles? This charter informs and guides all of our work at WCH and WCH Australia. If these resonate with you … you’re in the right place!

🌱 Why Volunteer?

Volunteering with us is not about ticking a box—it’s about being part of something with soul.

🌟 Make a Real Difference

Your energy and skills directly impact the wellbeing of individuals, families, and communities.

🤝 Connect with Conscious Community

Collaborate with like-minded, heart-led individuals who care deeply about sovereignty, health, and truth.

📈 Grow Personally and Professionally

Develop new skills, build your portfolio, and take on meaningful roles that reflect your values.

🔧 Ways You Can Help

We’re currently welcoming volunteers across the following areas:

🧠 Administration – Keep us organised and on track

📣 Marketing & Social Media – Share our message far and wide

🎉 Events – Help bring our online gatherings to life

💰 Fundraising – Build support and sustainability

🌏 Community Outreach – Connect us with local and global allies

🙌 Volunteer Coordination – Help guide and support fellow volunteers

✍️ Researching, Writing & Editing – Craft compelling content with clarity and heart

✨ How to Join Us

Ready to jump in? We'd be honoured to have you walk alongside us.

👉 Click here to express your interest and tell us a bit about yourself

Whether you can give a little or a lot—your contribution matters.

Let’s rise together in service to truth, health, and sovereignty.

Let’s create a future we’re proud to pass on.