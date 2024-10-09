Nursing is the backbone of global healthcare, comprising an impressive 59% of the total workforce, with around 29 million nurses and 2.2 million midwives dedicated to improving health world wide. As frontline caregivers, nurses and midwives not only provide essential care but also shape health policies and drive primary healthcare initiatives.

WCH Nursing aligns with and embodies the principles of the Better Way Charter.

Our focus is on empowering individual nurses by enhancing their knowledge and advocacy skills to uphold their own human rights. Once nurses feel empowered and supported, they can effectively advocate for the rights of their peers, patients, and communities.

The past four years have been challenging, especially for those in the nursing profession. We understand how tough it has been, and we want to create a space where you can listen to others’ experiences and share your own. Our meetings are a safe haven for connection, support, and understanding as we navigate these difficult times together.

Mark your calendars! We invite you to our upcoming information webinar on 31st October 2024 at 7 PM (AEDT). Join us, along with some amazing guest speakers (to be announced) to learn more about our strategies, share your insights, and be part of a movement that champions nursing and midwifery, health freedom and sovereignty.

Together, let’s elevate the role of nurses and midwives and shape a healthier future. Don’t miss out—register now and be part of the conversation!

Whether you're a nurse, know a nurse, or have ever cared for someone in poor health, this gathering is for you!

Australian Attendees:

7pm (AEDT) Sydney/Melbourne/Brisbane

6pm Adelaide

4pm Perth

International Attendees:

8am (GMT) London

3pm (ICT) Bangkok

4pm (SGT) Singapore

9pm (NZDT) Wellington/Christchurch

We look forward to seeing you there!