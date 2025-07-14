Nurses and midwives make up nearly 60% of the global health workforce. They are the backbone of healthcare—on the frontline, in the community, and now, more than ever, at the heart of the conversation for change.

At WCH Nursing & Midwifery, we stand with the Better Way Charter—and with you. Our mission? To empower nurses and midwives with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to advocate for their rights, and the rights of those they care for.

After years of pressure, isolation, and burnout, many in the profession are asking: Where do we go from here?

Let’s talk about it.

Join us tonight for a free introductory webinar.

It’s a space to connect, share stories, and discover how you can be part of a growing network of nurses and midwives ready to lead change.

🗓️ Don’t miss it – this could be the spark you’ve been looking for.

Tuesday, 15th July: 6pm AEST | 8pm NZ | 9am LON |

Thursday, 17th July*: 8am AEST | 6pm EDT *16th July| 11pm LON | *16th July:

LIVE | FREE

Together, let’s elevate the role of nurses and midwives and shape a healthier future. Don’t miss out—register now and be part of the conversation!

Whether you're a nurse or midwife, know a nurse or midwife, or have ever cared for someone in poor health, this gathering is for you!

