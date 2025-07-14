World Council for Health Australia

World Council for Health Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Dizzle's avatar
A Dizzle
6d

This sounds amazing 👏 🤩. Could someone please print a summary for those who can't attend but would love to?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kezeek's The Pathless Path's avatar
Kezeek's The Pathless Path
5d

That's great but I haven't heard a peep from WCH Aus about the rejection of IHR Amendments that if the PM & HM Butler don't put in writing by the 19th July. We will be saddled w/ the WHO instrument of oppression, pandemic fear mongering & mandated injections. Get onto this please.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 WCH Australia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture