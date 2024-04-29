We’re doing great, and we’ll keep on going!

1 million flyers have been printed and being delivered - a second print order is underway, with 1397 volunteers registered Countless more flyers have been printed by generous Australians from our downloadable template on the website HERE 52 NERA Electorates have been filled and are now working in the community and with their Federal MPs 10 digital billboards have been active in capital cities across Australia, and we have 7 more to go Thousands of people have watched our first 2 webinars, and a third is planned for this week. Save the date - Thursday 2 May 8PM AEST

Action 1

Australia's Greatest Letterbox Drop is now happening!

Flyers are making their way around Australia to alert everyday Aussies on what the reality is of the WHO. To register your drop zones and get the flyers, click the web link

https://www.pandemicrc.com.au/

Action 2

Your local MP and Senator need to know you are a part of the growing 1.3 million Australians that say; ‘Reject the WHO Treaties!’



We are asking our MPs and Senators to formally request the WHO proposed Pandemic Agreement and the proposed IHR(2005) Amendments to be REJECTED by the Australian Joint Standing Committee on Treaties.



Write, email, phone, or call into their office and politely ask for a meeting or a written response explaining their position on this topic.

We've developed a special tool to help writing a letter or email, or formulating your words for an effective phone call or visit to your MP. Go to

https://mysaymatters.com.au

This platform will also help us understand which MPs are reading and replying to your emails.



Arrange with your community to meet at your local MP office in National Action Week.



To read the documents and attach to your email go to https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/the-whos/ and download to read what is proposed for us. Our legal team have highlighted the points of concern.

Action 3

Billboards in your capital – Have you seen the Billboards? Take a photo or a selfie if safe to do so, and share for all to see! Launched 15th April see link for locations https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/action/

Action 4

National Action Week ARE YOU READY FOR ACTION – We will be joining in National Rallies 5th May to support our communities across the country against the Digital ID Bill.

For full event details please go to;

https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/action/

https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/events/

If you and your community are still looking for extra things to do and share have a look at the link:

https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/what-can-i-do/

Action 5

Have your registered as an ACA Representative yet?

Help us ensure we can have EVERY electorate in Australia reached by registering at NERA@alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au .



Why register? When you register, we can ensure you and your community have the documents and support needed to make sure your Electoral MP and Senator are fully notified of the importance of this issue and why they must take action now.

The Aligned Council of Australia Private Facebook Page – Designed to help ACA representatives keep up to date on what is happening and offer support and encouragement when meeting your MP and Senator. As well as to build communication between the team.

Please contact NERA@alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au for more information.

Thank you to everyone who has committed to supporting a better Australia, a better future for all. We're always happy to hear from you, please email us here; connect@alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au

The World Council for Health Australia have partnered with the Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) to support these initiatives to reject the W.H.O.

