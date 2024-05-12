We are currently exposed to many different types of toxins that impact health and well-being. Join us for an engaging online panel event on May 13th at 6 pm UTC (7pm BST) (AEST 4am on 14th May), where representatives from our WCH Country Councils will convene to discuss detoxification approaches.

Join our hosts Dr Tess Lawrie, Christof Plothe, DO, and Linda Rae DipCNM and representatives from over eight Country Councils, as well as Genomics and Psychoneuroimmunology experts Francesca Havens, MA dipION cPNI mCNHC, Anne Pemberton, MSc, PGCHE, PGCE(autism), BSc(Hon), RGN, DipION FdSc, fHEA, fBANT, mCNHC, and Fleur Borrelli, Dip cPNI, BSc Nut Med.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain invaluable insights into holistic health practices as our panelists share their expertise and experiences in fostering overall well-being through detoxification methods.

Monday 13th May 7pm (UK time) / Tuesday 14th May 4am (Australian Time)

Watch HERE: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/detox-wisdom/