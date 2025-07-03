For too long, modern maternity care has treated childbirth as a clinical emergency rather than the sacred, physiological event it truly is. But what if there's a better way—one that centres women, honours the body’s wisdom, and restores dignity and trust to the birthing process?

Join us on 7th July 2025 for a powerful online event hosted by the World Council for Health, featuring international speakers, midwives, doctors, birth activists and human rights advocates.

Lucinda van Buuren - WCH Nursing and Midwifery

Victoria Rixon - Former UK NHS Midwife and Whistleblower

Nickita Stark - Birth Activist, Teacher and Traditional Birth Attendant

Fiona Marlow - Midwife, Nurse and Occupational Therapist

Sierra Emrich Hamm - Integrative Family Health Consultant

We’ll explore how birth has become increasingly medicalised, often at the expense of mothers' autonomy and mothers’ and babies' wellbeing. Through compelling insights and lived experiences, our speakers will challenge the status quo and offer a new (yet ancient) perspective—one that’s rooted in evidence, humanity, and deep respect for life’s most sacred beginning.

👶 What You’ll Learn:

The hidden costs of over-medicalised birth

How fear, power, and control shape modern maternity care

The science and beauty of physiological birth

Stories from the front lines of birth activism

How to advocate for human-centered care in any birth setting

📅 When & Where

🗓️ Date: 7th July 2025 (early morning on 8th July for Australia/Pacific)

🕒 Time: 6pm UTC / 7pm London / 8pm Cape Town / 2pm New York / 4am Sydney

📍 Where: Online via one of the links below

🔹 World Council for Health Live Streams

🔹 Rumble – @WorldCouncilForHealth

💻 This event is FREE and open to all.

📺 Watch it live on:

✨ Birth is not a medical event—it’s a sacred beginning. Let’s honour it as such.