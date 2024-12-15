Understanding your rights is the only way to protect them!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, governments worldwide chose to suspend fundamental human rights under the guise of protecting public health. These decisions were not forced upon them by necessity, but were made unlawfully, without meeting the legal criteria required for declaring a State of Emergency. Measures such as lockdowns, mask mandates, school closures, travel restrictions, and vaccine mandates infringed on our basic freedoms and these actions were clear violations of International Human Rights law.

Inalienable human rights can NOT be suspended, and are outlined in documents such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

These include:

The right to life and physical integrity

The right not to be subjected to torture

The right not to be subjected to cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment

The right not to be subjected to medical or scientific experimentation without free and informed consent

WCH Australia notifies all Australian MP's & Senators of WHO Notices of Liability

In November, the World Council for Health Australia (WCH Aus) wrote to the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese along with all Members of Parliament, and Senators advising that Notices of Liability (NOL's) had been served on key World Health Organization (WHO) personnel including Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (current WHO Director General) in their professional and personal capacities.

The letters also underscored concerns over Australia's role as a host to 44 WHO Collaborating Centres and 25 Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) institutions, including AHPRA and state health departments, raising questions about transparency, data sharing, and WHO’s influence in shaping Australia's pandemic response. Read the full letter with all attachments including the original NOL's on the link below:

https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/wch-australia-issues-an-urgent-letter-of-inquiry-on-behalf-of-all-australians-of-the-highest-order/

Did you watch The Great Debate - Perth?

Hosted by Graham Hood and joined by Prof Gigi Foster, Professor Ian Brighthope, Senator Malcolm Roberts, Maryanne Demasi PhD, Russell Broadbent MP, Katie Ashby-Koppens, and Julian Gillespie to discuss the economic, legal and health implications of the government's Covid response, and the discovery of DNA contamination in mRNA "vaccines".

If you missed it, you can catch up on this excellent event and brilliant presentations via the link below

WHO controls the health system?

Global collaboration centres support WHO-centred power around health policies. In Australia, this includes AHPRA and the TGA.

Notice of Extreme Concern

Following on from Port Hedland's lead, Heads of State from 10 European nations have been notified of DNA Contamination & called on to suspend the "vaccines".

Bovaer and Rumin8 Madness

The narrative of an environmental solution hides significant risks to animal welfare, human health, and the environment itself.

Update on Vaccine Injury Class Action Court Case

On December 2nd, 2024, an interlocutory court hearing in the Federal Court in Sydney considered whether a class action against the government over COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries and deaths should proceed. The government argued it had no duty of care to the public in its vaccine decisions, claiming that the case should be dismissed before evidence is presented. The court's decision on whether the case will go to full hearing is still pending. Read Dr Melissa McCann's account of the hearing on her Substack,

We believe in a healthy world where:

Information transparency is paramount.

Access to proven holistic health and wellbeing is universal.

Action for health is proactive and respectful of personal decisions.

Families stay together and thrive in a clean environment.

But we can’t do it alone. We need passionate volunteers who resonate with our mission and principles.

Why Volunteer?

Volunteering with us means:

Making a Difference : Your contributions directly impact the health and well-being of communities.

Joining a Collaborative Community : Connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for transparency and holistic health.

Personal Growth: Gain new skills and experiences while championing a cause you believe in.



Areas Where You Can Help:

We’re looking for dedicated volunteers in the following roles:

Administration : Help streamline our operations and keep us organised.

Marketing and Social Media : Spread the word about our mission and engage with our community.

Events : Organise and execute events that educate and inspire.

Fundraising : Assist in securing the resources needed to drive our mission forward.

Community Outreach : Connect with local communities to foster trust and collaboration.

Volunteer Coordination : Help recruit and manage our amazing volunteers.

Writing and Editing: Craft compelling content that amplifies our voice and vision.

Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system, tirelessly advocating for their patients' rights. To do this effectively, they must first understand their own rights and the ethical obligations enshrined in the International Council of Nurses (ICN) Code of Ethics. This includes standing up for inalienable human rights, even amidst complex challenges like those presented during the pandemic. Explore one nurse's perspective on creating meaningful change in healthcare by reading A Nurse’s Perspective Towards The Better Way.

If you are a current or former nurse or midwife and would like to connect with World Council for Health Nursing please email admin@wchnursing.org

The World Council for Health Australia is a grass-roots peoples organisation, and we rely on funding from people just like you.

Your contribution helps to power our work.

The World Council for Health Australia team is on a mission to serve you, please make it your mission to support us!

EMAIL US AT admin@wch-australia.org TO DONATE