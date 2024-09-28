The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, was served notice on 20th September regarding the “grossly excessive synthetic DNA contamination in Australian vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid products”. Full details of the original letter here: Breaking: Australian Prime Minister put on Notice of Significant DNA contamination in Covid-19 “Vaccines”

Now, 52 leading Australian and International lawyers, scientists, professors and medical practitioners have come together as co-signatories on a further letter to the Prime Minister, calling for “immediate action through a suspension of these products…to mitigate further risk”. This comes after independent testing of Australian vials of modified RNA (mod-RNA) Covid-19 vaccines detected residual synthetic DNA at levels up to 145 above the legal limit.

The impressive ensemble of experts include:

Professor Angus Dalgleish - Professor of Oncology - Principle of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, London UK

Emeritus Professor Wendy Hoy (AO) - expert in chronic disease - Professor of Medicine, University of QLD, Australia

Emeritus Professor Robert Clancy - an immunologist who developed a bronchitis vaccine - Senior Clinical Immunologist, University of Newcastle, Australia

Professor Alexandra Henrion Caude - Geneticist - Director of Research INSERM, French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Paris France.

Professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD - Microbiologist - Chair, Department of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene, Johannes-Gutenberg University Mainz, Germany

Kevin McKernan - Research Director (fmr) - Human Genome Project

Dr Tess Lawrie - Director, Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy Ltd EbMCsquared CIC

A/Prof Byram Bridle - Immunology and Virology, University of Guelph, Canada

Peter Fam - LLB - Human Rights Lawyer

Julian Gillespie LLB BJuris - former Barrister, Australia

…amongst many many others.

The executive summary of the Science brief, presented in the letter states:

"Excessive synthetic foreign DNA within lipid nanoparticles can integrate into human cells, potentially leading to genomic instability, cancers, immune system disruption & adverse hereditary effects"

The implications of this are confronting as former Barrister, Julian Gillespie, co-signatory to the letter states:

“it quite frankly speaks to an existential crisis confronting Australia and every other place these products were hastily rushed into People’s arms .. including children and babies”

In brief, the Science Summary sets out the following:

Significant quantities of synthetic DNA contamination, grossly in excess of safety limits, has been found in Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 “vaccines”.

The DNA contamination due to being encapsulated in the lipid nano-particles (LNP) possess a high transfection (integration) efficiency, meaning, the LNP-modDNA complexes are efficient at delivering synthetic DNA into Human cells - both across the cell membrane into the cytoplasm of the cell and then further transfer into the nucleus of the cell where natural Human DNA is located.

The presence of synthetic DNA in the cytoplasm alone is enough to induce cancer. The risks are increased if DNA enters the cell nucleus.

The LNPs bio-distribute to virtually all organs in the body (via the bloodstream), including all major organs - the heart, lungs, liver, spleen, kidney, brain, ovaries and testes - meaning every system of the body can be affected.

There are known and established risks of synthetic DNA integration into the human genome, causing severe diseases.

The SV40 promoter sequence (an agent known to facilitate DNA integration into human genome) has been found in the Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccines”. Therefore, there is definite possible cellular uptake of this DNA contamination. This process also survives multiple cell divisions, suggesting that it integrates with natural Human DNA.

The SV40 sequence (long suspected and implicated in the explosion of cancers by its contamination of polio vaccines last century) is known to suppress p53. Since p53 has protective factors against tumour growth, inactivation of p53 by SV40 increases the risk of proliferation of tumours.

When synthetic DNA integrates into the human genome it frequently induces malignant disease i.e. cancers - especially leukaemia.

Since synthetic DNA can also be transfected (integrated) into the immature ovum and sperm producing cells within the testes, the offspring of such treatment were shown to be transgenic - meaning it cannot be ruled out that a person injected with mRNA “vaccines” containing synthetic DNA will subsequently give rise to transgenic children and/or induce miscarriages or malformations.

Conclusion: "Vaccine batches containing synthetic DNA and an undisclosed SV40 promoter could trigger cancer and irreversible genetic mutations by integrating foreign DNA into human genomes. This failure to disclose risks is a ticking time bomb” Dr David Speicher - Virologist and co-signatory to the letter.

“Reading between the lines the Science Summary appears to be saying again and again and again ..this all tends to result in Cancer and some more Cancer... followed by some Cancer, with perhaps another course of …Cancer” Julian Gillespie.

Watch below 2 min video by Dr Peter McCullough speaking on how Multiple Doses of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine May Be Triggering "Turbo Cancer" which is an excerpt from World Council for Health: Urgent Expert Hearing: What Everyone Needs to Know About DNA Contamination of C-19 Injections

Russell Broadbent MP, in his first letter to the Prime Minister (dated 20th September 2024) criticised the Department of Health (DOH) and the TGA for “ignoring repeated warnings by experts” over the synthetic DNA contamination. He follows this up in the subsequent letter stating: “Additionally, I have reason to believe that multiple attempts by prominent scientists to warn the TGA of these risks have been disregarded since early 2021, raising serious questions about the agency’s ability to protect the health and well-being of Australians”.

Understandably there is serious concern that these recent letters will also “fall on deaf ears”. However, Dr David Speicher importantly points out:

“This is no ordinary political correspondence. It is a formal notice — a legal and moral challenge to the government’s integrity and its responsibility to protect its citizens. The evidence is compelling, and the implications of ignoring it are potentially catastrophic”

“The implications for government accountability are clear: this is a crisis that demands immediate suspension of vaccine use, an independent investigation, and transparent inquiry into why previous warnings from experts were ignored. This notice is a formation notice, a precursor to formal action. The Prime Minister and his government are being held to account. If they do not act, the consequences—legal, ethical, and political—could be staggering”. Dr David Speicher

Speicher goes on to discuss, in his own detailed account of the issue, each of these consequences in turn:

Ethical

“The government’s duty of care to the Australian people is non-negotiable. Leaders are entrusted with the safety and well-being of citizens, and the contamination in question raises concerns about the long-term health of millions of Australians”

Legal

“The most immediate legal consequence is negligence. The Prime Minister has a duty of care to act on credible evidence of harm, particularly when that harm threatens the health and safety of the population. If Australians continue to suffer vaccine-related injuries due to the documented DNA contamination, and it is shown that the government had knowledge of these risks but chose not to act, the case for negligence becomes strong”

Human Rights

“Furthermore, as a signatory to international human rights treaties, Australia has an obligation to protect the right to health. Failing to act on credible scientific evidence that suggests public health is at risk could result in human rights violations being raised both domestically and internationally.”

Statutory Responsibilities and Breach of Legal Obligations

“The Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 mandates that all medical products must meet specific safety standards. By continuing to allow the use of contaminated vaccines that exceed TGA safety limits, the Prime Minister and his administration could be found in breach of statutory obligations, leading to class action lawsuits from those harmed by the vaccines. If the government’s negligence results in widespread harm, legal actions could overwhelm the courts, with potentially billions of dollars in damages at stake”. Furthermore, there are implications under the Biosecurity Act 2015.

Speicher sums up: “If the Prime Minister does not act, the consequences will be severe. Class action lawsuits, public outcry, and international condemnation are just the beginning. The government’s inaction could lead to judicial reviews and accusations of misfeasance in public office, with potentially catastrophic legal outcomes”

“The letter from Russell Broadbent and the attached scientific report are not mere warnings—they are formal notices that demand immediate, transparent action. The evidence is clear, and the stakes couldn't be higher”

The dire consequences of these facts leads Julian Gillespie to lament:

“this is why I have repeatedly thumped on about Australia’s DNA Well having been poisoned

…

we here and abroad are looking at a global infiltration of the Human Genome

... our DNA, no less …

the very stuff that makes us Human

the very stuff responsible for keeping us alive and healthy”

Australians Demand Answers! We demand transparency and accountability.

World Council for Health Australia, along with the co-signatories to this letter, call on the government to immediately suspend the use of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 products in Australia!

Share this information. Contact your State and Federal Members of Parliament. The future health of our nation depends on it.

