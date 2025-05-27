Our fear of disease often stems from a lack of understanding. When people don’t know why they’re ill or what can be done, they feel powerless. But knowledge is power.

Join health researcher Janine Gallizia as she delves into the biological triggers behind chronic diseases like Cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Autism, and Covid-19 illness post infection/vaccination.

With over 15 years of research experience, Janine reveals how understanding the biological processes of diseases and the chronology of symptoms, we are able to regain control and have time to act in the best way possibly to slow down disease progression, and even reverse it.

Janine will address the surge in cancer diagnoses post-Covid infection/vaccination, walk you through the triggers, the known science behind how they progress, and how this knowledge is still not taught in medical schools.

Most importantly, she will show why this process is not only understandable—but reversible.

HURRY! LAST DAYS FOR EARLY BIRD TICKETS!

Don't miss this opportunity to empower yourself with knowledge that could transform your health journey.

HEAR FROM AN INCREDIBLE PANEL OF GUEST SPEAKERS:

Session Topics:

..and More

Recordings:



The formal presentations of each session will be recorded and available for replay after the event. However, to encourage open and free conversation, the general discussions will not be recorded. This ensures a safe space for participants to engage freely and share their thoughts openly.

Event Details:

Two sessions per week for 5 consecutive weeks – with guest speakers, interactive discussion and solutions focussed

Thursdays, May 29, 2025 – Sunday June 26, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM (AEST)

Sunday, June 1, 2025 – Sunday 29 June 2025 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (AEST) HURRY! LAST DAYS FOR EARLY BIRD TICKETS!

Stay Connected

Stay connected and get the latest updates about the conference, speakers, and more by following us on social media:

Secure Your Spot

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from one of the leading voices in health, freedom & Sovereignty. Early Bird tickets are still available, but time is running out. Join us from May 29 to June 29 for this transformative online event.

HURRY! LAST DAYS FOR EARLY BIRD TICKETS!

Thanks for reading World Council for Health Australia! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.