The World Council for Health and The World Council for Health Australia have long been covering the issue of synthetic DNA contamination in Covid-19 vaccines. Through expert hearings featuring Kevin McKernan, Dr. Jessica Rose, former barrister Julian Gillespie, and WCH Australian representative and lawyer Katie Ashby-Koppens, WCH and WCH Aus has worked to inform the public of the alarming findings regarding Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 products.

Watch the expert hearings here:

Now, a formally filed Citizen Petition (Docket No. FDA-2025-P-0335), filed on behalf of Julian Gillespie, Kevin McKernan, Dr Jessica Rose, Dr David Speicher, and Maria Gutschi, demands that the U.S. FDA Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) suspend or revoke the 2020 approvals for Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines (and all subsequent approvals) due to:

1. Synthetic DNA Contamination – A Global Concern

A recent FDA laboratory study has now confirmed grossly excessive levels of synthetic DNA contamination, exceeding regulatory thresholds by up to 470 times. This alarming finding adds to mounting global evidence that:

Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) efficiently transfect synthetic DNA into human cells - including in vital organs such as the brain, heart, liver, spleen, and reproductive organs.

SV40 sequences - found in Pfizer’s product - are known for their role in gene therapy and cancer research, contradicting regulatory claims that they are “non-functional.”

Re-analysis of the data appended to the Ryan et al. study in South Australia found synthetic DNA contamination in the blood of 75 vaccinated individuals, confirming widespread systemic exposure to this genetic material.

Read WCH's recent coverage on the FDA's findings here:

2. FDA Violations - Concealing Gene Therapy from the Public

The Petition exposes what may be one of the greatest regulatory failures in history. It reveals that:

The FDA illegally granted “categorical exclusions” that exempted Pfizer and Moderna from conducting Environmental Assessments (EAs) - a requirement for gene therapy products.

If proper EAs had been submitted, the public would have been informed of the gene therapy nature of these products, and a public comment period would have been required before any approvals.

This means that Pfizer and Moderna’s approvals were legally invalid from the beginning - potentially making this the greatest denial of Informed Consent in human history.

Cover Letter

Full Petition

Why Your Comments Matter

This FDA Citizen Petition is now live, and the public can submit supporting comments and scientific evidence to strengthen the case for revocation. Anyone, from anywhere in the world, can comment.

How to Submit Your Support

📌 Go to: Regulations.gov – Docket No. FDA-2025-P-0335

📌 Click “Comment” in the upper left and submit your support

📌 Include supporting scientific data (optional, but highly encouraged)

Your voice is critical. This Petition is now the responsibility of the Secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr., who has personally reviewed it, and who can delegate decisions to the FDA Commissioner (potentially Dr. Marty Makary). Public pressure will ensure this issue is not ignored.

World Council for Health: Continuing the Fight

WCH remains committed to exposing the dangers of synthetic DNA contamination and will continue working with global experts to hold regulatory agencies accountable.

Make your voice heard. Submit your comment today and please share widely.

COMMENT NOW ON THE FDA PETITION

Share