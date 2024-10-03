Voices Under Threat!

In a free society, the right to express ideas and opinions without fear of government censorship is fundamental. The proposed Communications Legislation Amendment (Combating Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 (MAD Bill) risks stifling open dialogue and preventing Australians from accessing diverse viewpoints. We must protect the integrity of what we can say, what we can share, and what we choose to believe.

CENSORSHIP IS THE TOOL USED WHEN THE LIE LOSES ITS POWER

The MAD Bill threatens to change the landscape of what we can say online by giving the government unprecedented authority to control what information is allowed to circulate online. But the government won’t police online comments itself, through its regulator ACMA it will have the digital platforms enforce censor online discourse through industry codes.

Under this MAD Bill, government-approved media outlets may continue to operate freely, while independent voices—journalists, commentators, and everyday Australians who question or challenge official narratives—will be silenced.

In a healthy democracy, diverse opinions and independent reporting are vital for holding power to account. The MAD Bill risks shutting down those who offer alternative perspectives or critical analysis, making space only for government-sanctioned 'truth.' When only approved voices are allowed to speak, the public loses access to the full picture—essential for informed decision-making.

