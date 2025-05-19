In today’s world, where technology constantly evolves and our living environments have become increasingly connected, the potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation (EMF) has become a growing concern. The science is clear: exposure to low-level radiation can have detrimental effects on our well-being. Yet, in the race to build more efficient, tech-savvy homes, most people overlook the impact radiation has on health.

Patrick van der Burght, a leading Geobiologist and EMF consultant with over 16 years of international experience, is here to change that. Patrick’s mission is simple: to educate homeowners, builders, and architects on how to design homes that protect families from the hidden dangers of EMF radiation.

A Healthier Home Starts with Knowledge

Patrick’s upcoming talk at the Health Freedom and Sovereignty Online Conference series will delve into the practical steps of creating radiation-free homes. As the Director of Geovital International, Patrick is widely recognised for his expertise in radiation mitigation and home health optimisation. His deep understanding of both the science behind EMF and the ways to create healthier living environments has helped countless families worldwide.

In this session, Patrick will share invaluable insights on how to make your home a safer haven—starting with land selection, followed by the use of the right materials, and exploring effective shielding strategies that are crucial for long-term health protection.

Why Radiation Protection Matters

Many modern homes are being designed with convenience and efficiency in mind, but what if the very technology we incorporate to enhance our lives is silently harming us? From phone towers to power lines in the street to the electrical wiring inside our walls, EMF radiation is omnipresent, and many of us are unknowingly exposed to it every day.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. With a few simple adjustments during the construction phase, we can ensure that our homes are not only functional but also conducive to good health. Patrick’s session will explain how to measure EMF exposure—not just from the air, but from the effects on your body, which acts as a natural antenna. And you’ll learn why measuring EMF in the bedroom is especially crucial, where our bodies spend several hours resting and regenerating.

Patrick's advice is clear: don’t underestimate the importance of radiation protection. Small investments at the beginning of a build or renovation can protect your family’s health for years to come. And as more people become aware of the dangers of EMF exposure, homes that are shielded and designed with health in mind may actually increase in value.

Ready to Create a Healthier Home?

Are you ready to make your home a true sanctuary for health? Join Patrick van der Burght for this one-of-a-kind presentation and learn the practical steps to design a home that supports your well-being. With a background rooted in naturopathy and bioresonance, and extensive experience in Geobiology, Patrick’s holistic approach ensures that you don’t just protect your home from external radiation sources but enhance the overall quality of life within it.

This is an opportunity to change the way we think about our living spaces and ensure that our homes not only protect us from the elements but also promote our long-term health.

Register Now for Patrick van der Burght’s Presentation at the Upcoming Health Freedom and Sovereignty Online Conference Series

Patrick’s expertise and innovative solutions can help you create a healthier, safer home. Whether you are building from scratch or renovating, don’t miss this opportunity to learn from one of the leading authorities in EMF radiation protection. Your home should be more than just walls and a roof—it should be a place of rest, healing, and well-being.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE