How One Mother’s Fight to Protect Her Daughter Led to a Lifelong Mission

What happens when a mother, a nurse, and an advocate for public health sees a terrifying connection between wireless radiation and her child’s diagnosis?

The Personal Catalyst: A Daughter’s Brain Tumor

Naomi’s story isn’t just about science—it’s deeply personal. When her daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor, Naomi was forced to confront the uncomfortable reality that wireless technology—the very devices we all rely on every day—could be at the root of a growing health crisis. Naomi’s motherly instinct kicked in. As a former nurse, she had seen firsthand the increasing rise of neurological conditions and cancers, but now the danger was close to home.

Determined to understand more about the links between RF radiation and health, Naomi dove headfirst into research. What she found shocked her: mobile phones, Wi-Fi, 5G networks, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation were showing clear biological effects, even at levels previously deemed "safe" by regulatory bodies.

For Naomi Cook, it sparked a fierce dedication to raising awareness about the dangers of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) and 5G technology—a journey that led her to co-author a groundbreaking study published in Frontiers in Public Health titled “Wireless technology is an environmental stressor requiring new understanding and approaches in health care”

The article outlines the following health impacts of radiofrequency (RF) radiation and 5G exposure:

Increased risk of brain tumors : Evidence linking mobile phone use and brain tumors, particularly glioma and acoustic neuroma.

Neurological effects : Alterations in brain activity, including changes in EEG patterns, cognitive impairment, and sleep disruption.

Electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) : Symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and dizziness in individuals sensitive to EMF exposure.

DNA damage : Indications that RF radiation may cause DNA strand breaks, contributing to potential long-term genetic damage and cancer risk.

Effects on the heart : Studies showing possible damage to heart cells, increased heart rate, and arrhythmias.

Reproductive health : Potential impact on sperm quality and fertility in both men and women.

Hormonal disruption : RF radiation may interfere with endocrine function, particularly affecting thyroid and melatonin levels.

Blood-brain barrier permeability : Exposure to RF radiation may weaken the blood-brain barrier, allowing harmful substances to enter the brain.

Immune system suppression : Potential adverse effects on the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections and diseases.

Behavioura l and developmental issues : Increased risk of developmental problems in children, including behavioural issues, autism spectrum disorders, and learning difficulties.

Chronic health issues: Links to long-term health problems such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic fatigue.

The Moment of Change: Leaving Her Nursing Career

In the face of mounting evidence, Naomi decided to take a stand—as an activist fighting for public health. Many might think Naomi left her nursing registration because of Covid mandates. In reality, it was the opposite: she was reported to the Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) for speaking out about the health risks of EMR.

Naomi’s activism had earned her a feature on the ABC’s 4 Corners, where her views on 5G were scrutinised—and misrepresented. During a meeting with the nursing board, Naomi asked them directly whether speaking out about 5G was in violation of the Nursing Code of Conduct. Their answer was clear: yes.

In that moment, Naomi made the life-changing decision to surrender her nursing registration. Freed from these constraints, Naomi continued her work—now as an advocate and researcher in the EMF space—no longer concerned that she would be silenced. She was determined to bring awareness to the dangers of EMF/5G and to share the solutions.

Get Ahead of the Curve with Naomi Cook at Our Conference

This is why we're thrilled to have Naomi Cook as a guest speaker at our upcoming Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference. She'll be diving deep into the research, outlining the mechanisms of RF radiation’s harmful effects, and discussing how we can protect ourselves and our children in an increasingly wireless world.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear directly from Naomi and other experts on how to navigate this modern health challenge. Whether you're a healthcare professional, a concerned parent, or simply someone who wants to understand more about the health risks of RF radiation, this is the conference you can’t afford to miss.

Reserve your ticket now and be part of the conversation!

GET YOUR TICKET HERE

