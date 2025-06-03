The Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference Series is officially underway — and the best part? It’s not too late to join us.

🗓️ May 29 – June 29, 2025

💻 Online via Zoom (Live & Recorded)

🎟️ Tickets + Lifetime Replays: events.humanitix.com/health-freedom-and-sovereignty-online-conference-series

Over five weeks, this series brings together some of the most grounded, courageous, and experienced voices in the realms of:

Health & Holistic Healing

Law & Sovereignty

Preparedness & Survival

EMFs & Environmental Safety

Bitcoin & Financial Freedom

Whether you're joining to learn practical tools, deepen your understanding of sovereignty, or connect with others walking a similar path—this space is for you.

Just a few of our featured speakers include:

🌬️ Dean O’Rourke – Breathing Consultant sharing powerful techniques to reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and reset the nervous system through functional breathing.

⚖️ Zev Freeman – Zev unpacks the critical differences between the public and private spheres, offering lawful tools for asset protection, self-governance, and reclaiming your individual sovereignty.

📡 Naomi Cook, Steve Galvin, Patrick van der Burght, Allen Cheney, and Tristan Baker – EMF experts unpacking the truth about electromagnetic exposure and offering practical steps to protect your family, pets, and home from the hidden dangers of modern technology and radiation.

🛡️ Rich Hungerford – Former SAS soldier and warrior mindset expert, teaching survival, combatives, and the mental tools to thrive in an uncertain world with clarity, strength, and resilience.

🎗️ Rob Prior – Cancer survivor sharing his healing journey and the shifts that supported his recovery through natural and holistic means.

🧬 Janine Gallizia – Exploring the link between cancer and COVID-19 (infection and vaccination) and what it means for long-term health and prevention.

💰 Sonya Leghfeldt – Bitcoin educator guiding us through the promise and the pitfalls of digital currencies in the age of increasing financial control.

🔑 Why Join Now?

✔️ Access to all past session recordings

✔️ Attend upcoming live sessions & Q&As

✔️ Connect with a like-minded community

✔️ Lifetime access to replays + shared resources

This is more than a conference—it’s a gathering of people who care about truth, sovereignty, and empowered health.

Looking forward to seeing you inside. ✨

