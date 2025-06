The Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference Series is officially underway โ€” and the best part? Itโ€™s not too late to join us.

๐Ÿ—“๏ธ May 29 โ€“ June 29, 2025

๐Ÿ’ป Online via Zoom (Live & Recorded)

๐ŸŽŸ๏ธ Tickets + Lifetime Replays: events.humanitix.com/health-freedom-and-sovereignty-online-conference-series

Over five weeks, this series brings together some of the most grounded, courageous, and experienced voices in the realms of:

Health & Holistic Healing

Law & Sovereignty

Preparedness & Survival

EMFs & Environmental Safety

Bitcoin & Financial Freedom

Whether you're joining to learn practical tools, deepen your understanding of sovereignty, or connect with others walking a similar pathโ€”this space is for you.

Just a few of our featured speakers include:

๐ŸŒฌ๏ธ Dean Oโ€™Rourke โ€“ Breathing Consultant sharing powerful techniques to reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and reset the nervous system through functional breathing.

โš–๏ธ Zev Freeman โ€“ Zev unpacks the critical differences between the public and private spheres, offering lawful tools for asset protection, self-governance, and reclaiming your individual sovereignty.

๐Ÿ“ก Naomi Cook, Steve Galvin, Patrick van der Burght, Allen Cheney, and Tristan Baker โ€“ EMF experts unpacking the truth about electromagnetic exposure and offering practical steps to protect your family, pets, and home from the hidden dangers of modern technology and radiation.

๐Ÿ›ก๏ธ Rich Hungerford โ€“ Former SAS soldier and warrior mindset expert, teaching survival, combatives, and the mental tools to thrive in an uncertain world with clarity, strength, and resilience.

๐ŸŽ—๏ธ Rob Prior โ€“ Cancer survivor sharing his healing journey and the shifts that supported his recovery through natural and holistic means.

๐Ÿงฌ Janine Gallizia โ€“ Exploring the link between cancer and COVID-19 (infection and vaccination) and what it means for long-term health and prevention.

๐Ÿ’ฐ Sonya Leghfeldt โ€“ Bitcoin educator guiding us through the promise and the pitfalls of digital currencies in the age of increasing financial control.

๐Ÿ”‘ Why Join Now?

โœ”๏ธ Access to all past session recordings

โœ”๏ธ Attend upcoming live sessions & Q&As

โœ”๏ธ Connect with a like-minded community

โœ”๏ธ Lifetime access to replays + shared resources

This is more than a conferenceโ€”itโ€™s a gathering of people who care about truth, sovereignty, and empowered health.

๐ŸŽŸ๏ธ Secure your spot here:

๐Ÿ‘‰ events.humanitix.com/health-freedom-and-sovereignty-online-conference-series

Looking forward to seeing you inside. โœจ

#Health #Freedom #SovereigntySeries #OnlineConference #TruthAndHealth #ConsciousLiving #EmpoweredChoices