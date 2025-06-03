🌿 Happening Now: Your Invitation to the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Series 🌿
Join us for 5 weeks of powerful conversations, tools, and community!
The Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference Series is officially underway — and the best part? It’s not too late to join us.
🗓️ May 29 – June 29, 2025
💻 Online via Zoom (Live & Recorded)
🎟️ Tickets + Lifetime Replays: events.humanitix.com/health-freedom-and-sovereignty-online-conference-series
Over five weeks, this series brings together some of the most grounded, courageous, and experienced voices in the realms of:
Health & Holistic Healing
Law & Sovereignty
Preparedness & Survival
EMFs & Environmental Safety
Bitcoin & Financial Freedom
Whether you're joining to learn practical tools, deepen your understanding of sovereignty, or connect with others walking a similar path—this space is for you.
Just a few of our featured speakers include:
🌬️ Dean O’Rourke – Breathing Consultant sharing powerful techniques to reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and reset the nervous system through functional breathing.
⚖️ Zev Freeman – Zev unpacks the critical differences between the public and private spheres, offering lawful tools for asset protection, self-governance, and reclaiming your individual sovereignty.
📡 Naomi Cook, Steve Galvin, Patrick van der Burght, Allen Cheney, and Tristan Baker – EMF experts unpacking the truth about electromagnetic exposure and offering practical steps to protect your family, pets, and home from the hidden dangers of modern technology and radiation.
🛡️ Rich Hungerford – Former SAS soldier and warrior mindset expert, teaching survival, combatives, and the mental tools to thrive in an uncertain world with clarity, strength, and resilience.
🎗️ Rob Prior – Cancer survivor sharing his healing journey and the shifts that supported his recovery through natural and holistic means.
🧬 Janine Gallizia – Exploring the link between cancer and COVID-19 (infection and vaccination) and what it means for long-term health and prevention.
💰 Sonya Leghfeldt – Bitcoin educator guiding us through the promise and the pitfalls of digital currencies in the age of increasing financial control.
🔑 Why Join Now?
✔️ Access to all past session recordings
✔️ Attend upcoming live sessions & Q&As
✔️ Connect with a like-minded community
✔️ Lifetime access to replays + shared resources
This is more than a conference—it’s a gathering of people who care about truth, sovereignty, and empowered health.
🎟️ Secure your spot here:
👉 events.humanitix.com/health-freedom-and-sovereignty-online-conference-series
Looking forward to seeing you inside. ✨
