The newly formed Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) urges press and members of the public to attend an International Press Conference to hear experts in their fields discuss how proposed WHO pandemic treaty reforms will impact your lives if not rejected by Australia on May 27 2024.



Experts include those who have worked for both the United Nations and the World Health Organization. Their knowledge and experience is invaluable in assisting us to be fully informed.



Ramesh Thakur, Emeritus Professor in the Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University, and former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, is gravely concerned that if these reforms are not rejected in their current form before May 27 this year.

According to Emeritus Professor Ramesh Thakur:



“The two sets of changes to the architecture of global health governance will effectively change the WHO from a technical advisory organisation offering recommendations, into a supranational public health authority telling governments what to do”.



Article 49.5 of the IHR proposes that the Director General of the WHO, will not only be able to personally select members of the Emergency Committee tasked with making recommendations, but that:

‘The views of the Emergency Committee shall be forwarded to the Director-General for consideration.



The Director-General shall make the final determination on these matters.

In Article 42 of the proposed IHR amendments WHO Member States (which includes Australia) are also bound to comply:



‘Health measures taken pursuant to these Regulations shall be initiated and completed without delay and applied in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner. States Parties shall take all practicable measures, in accordance with national laws, to engage with non-State actors operating in their respective jurisdictions with a view to achieving compliance with, and implementation of, health measures taken pursuant to these Regulations.’



This will be ensured by a newly appointed “National IHR Authority” which is an entity designated or established by member countries at the national level to coordinate the implementation of these Regulations within the territory of the member countries’ (Articles 1 and 4 IHR.).



These pandemic treaty reforms include extensive amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR) and a new pandemic treaty.



The pandemic treaty reforms are due to be voted upon by Australian unidentified delegates, and the other 193 WHO Member States, in the week of 27 May 2024 at the 77th World Health Assembly. However, the reforms are still being negotiated, leaving insufficient time for WHO Member States to consider them before voting.



Isn’t the W.H.O a trustworthy organisation?



Dr Bell states:



“The W.H.O once based its priorities on assessment of disease burden and country need. It has now become a public-private partnership with most of its work directly specified by its funders, who include pharmaceutical companies and their private investors. These are the same entities who gained financially from the COVID-19 response and will do so through the proposed Pandemic Agreement and IHR amendments.”



Bios of presenters



Emeritus Professor Ramesh Thakur is Emeritus Professor in the Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University, Senior Research Fellow, the Toda Peace Institute, and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of International Affairs. His last post was Director of the Centre for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament at the ANU. He was formerly Senior Vice Rector of the United Nations University (and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations). Educated in India (BA Honours, University of Calcutta) and Canada (MA, PhD Queen’s University), he has held full-time academic appointments in Fiji, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia and been a consultant to the Australian, New Zealand and Norwegian governments on arms control, disarmament and international security issues. He was the Editor-in-Chief of Global Governance (2013–18).



Full Bio



Emeritus Professor Thakur will be joined by a compelling panel of experts featuring:



Dr David Bell:



Dr David Bell, Senior Scholar at Brownstone Institute, is a public health physician and biotech consultant in global health. He is a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.



Dr David Bell has co authored an open letter to the WHO which highlights his concern that calling on Member States to vote on May 27 is unlawful by the WHO’S own guidelines.



It violates Article 55(2) IHR which sets out the procedure to be followed for amending the IHR:



‘The text of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all States Parties by the Director-General at least four months before the Health Assembly at which it is proposed for consideration.’



Full Bio



Professor Augusto Zimmermann



Augusto Zimmermann PhD (Mon.), LLM summa cum laude, LLB (Hons.), CIArb (CIArb London), DipEd (Murd.) is Professor of Law, Head of Law, Chair of the Research Committee, and co-Chair of the Academic Council at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education, Perth. He is also a former Law Reform Commissioner with the Law Reform Commission of Western Australia (2012-2017) and a former Associate Dean (Research) and Postgraduate Research Director at Murdoch University’s School of Law. He is also the Founder and President of the Western Australian Legal Theory Association (WALTA), a former Vice-President of the Australasian Society of Legal Philosophy (ASLP), an Elected Fellow of the Brazilian Academy of Philosophy (Academia Brasileira de Filosofia), an Elected Fellow at the International Academy for the Study of the Jurisprudence of the Family (IASJF), and Editor-in-Chief of the Western Australian Jurist law journal. Professor Zimmermann has been included, together with only twelve other Australian academics and policy experts, in ‘Policy Experts’ – the Heritage Foundation’s directory for locating knowledgeable authorities and leading policy institutes actively involved in a broad range of public policy issues, both in the United States and worldwide



Full Bio



Professor Ian Brighthope:



Professor Ian Brighthope graduated in Agricultural Science in 1965 and then in 1974 graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.



Professor Brighthope is founding director of the Orthomolecular Medical Association of Australia; Founding President of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (NEM).



He established the first Integrative Medical centres in Australia including the use of HDIVC and chelation therapy and designed the NEM courses and initiated the FACNEM (Fellowship of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine



Full Bio



Who is the Aligned Council of Australia?



The Aligned Council of Australia Ltd is an expert advocacy collective which represents over 37 organisations and 1.32 million Australians.



The ACA is an initiative of aligned every day Australians including lawyers, doctors, accountants, professors, emergency services personnel, community leaders, business owners, and individuals to bring awareness to deeply concerning proposals being put forward by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the name of the next ‘pandemic’.



Experts include Prof Gigi Foster, Professor Ian Brighthope, Professor Paul Frijters, Professor Ramesh Thakur, Prof James Allan, Ms Katie Ashby-Koppens and numerous medical and other professionals.



The Council was formed in February 2024 in response to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) two pandemic reforms.



ACA aims to bring awareness of the deeply concerning proposals being put forward by the World Health Organization. The proposals contradict fundamental democratic rights and basic human freedoms and call into question Australia’s ability to function as an independent sovereign nation.



“Tens of thousands of protestors are gathering around the world to oppose the two pandemic treaty reforms. We urge Australians to inform themselves immediately via the ACA website at www.alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au , attend or livestream the Press Conference on the 11 May and to take respectful action as they see fit to communicate their opposition to our federal politicians before May 27”.



Professor Ian Brighthope for the ACA.

