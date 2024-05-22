The World Council for Health Australia Country Council was well represented at the Aligned Council of Australia’s press conference with international WHO and UN experts held last Saturday in Melbourne.

Professor Ian Brighthope was one of the esteemed panel members, alongside Emeritus Professor Ramesh Thakur (former general secretary of the United Nations), Dr David Bell (former WHO scientist and doctor) and Professor Augusto Zimmermann (Professor of Law).

Our very own Katie Ashby-Koppens hosted the event, asking questions of each of the learned speakers, eliciting a series of answers that has been described by Dr Meryl Nass as:

"…the best discussion of what is going on at the WHO, why, how, and how to defeat this agenda. Very frank talk by very thoughtful academics, finally. With a clear look at what needs to change on many fronts."

And by Jessica Rose as “awesome”.

You can WATCH THE WHOLE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE or click on the image below

The press conference was the penultimate event in a week of action encouraged and promoted by the Aligned Council of Australia.

All of this was topped off with 14 Australian MPs writing to Prime Minister Albanese to REJECT the WHO pandemic treaties.

One of the reasons cited by the MPs for doing so was "...a large volume of correspondence from Australians who are rightly concerned..."

World Council for Health Australia is privileged to have had such an integral part with the Aligned Council’s Action week.

We look forward to sharing our good news about our official launch week with you shortly.