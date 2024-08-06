The Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) is set to tour the Australian East Coast at the beginning of October, featuring world-renowned UK oncologist Professor Angus Dalgleish and US intensivist Dr. Paul Marik. This tour will visit several cities, aiming to empower people with exciting new treatment options to reclaim control of their health and well-being from vested interests.

Following AMPS's highly successful tour last year with cardiologist and international public health campaigner Dr. Aseem Malhotra, which focused on exposing the corruption of medicine revealed by the Covid-19 pandemic, AMPS continues its mission to uncover the truth and find solutions in the best interests of all Australians using the most up-to-date, ethical, evidence-based research.

These global medical leaders are at the forefront of research into Covid-19 vaccine injury, cancer treatment, metabolic health, and mental health. They are touring Australia to share their knowledge directly with the Australian public on how affordable, readily available medications and dietary changes offer new hope for some chronic health conditions.

Professor Dalgleish and former Professor Dr. Paul Marik are among the most highly published medical professionals in the world, standing resolutely in defence of true science, ethical practice, and patient care. They have been unwavering in their fight against the medical censorship and the gross misinformation that has characterised the global response to Covid-19. It is time for everyone to take back control of their health from big pharma and big food who seem to be colluding with big media and big government for profit over people’s health.

Dr. Paul Marik co-founded the FLCCC (Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance) with a group of leading critical care specialists in March 2020, and Professor Dalgleish is a Senior Fellow, both dedicated to preventing and treating COVID-19 and helping patients take charge of other areas of their health.

Like AMPS, the FLCCC aims to reclaim ethical evidence based medicine and save lives. They are improving health by advancing protocols based on the latest science, data, and clinical observations, unencumbered by vested interests and political pressure.

Both Professor Dalgleish and Dr. Marik are brilliant medical doctors and researchers who have stood firm against the corruption of medicine and profit-driven guidelines at great personal cost. They are men of strong character, intellect and moral courage, committed to saving lives.

The tour is open to the public and will provide an opportunity to engage with Professor Dalgleish, Dr. Marik, and other experts in the field. The tour dates and locations will be announced soon.

To register your interest please visit https://amps.redunion.com.au/rediscovering-uncensored-medicine.

The World Council for Health Australia is on a mission to empower health, freedom and sovereignty please support our mission by subscribing to our substack and making a pledge of support so we can continue our important work for all Australians.

SUPPORT OUR WORK