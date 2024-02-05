Michelle Bradshaw BDevStud, Dip YT (RYT500) (IAYT)

Michelle Bradshaw comes from a background in Planning and Project Management, graduating from the University of Newcastle, Australia in 2003, with a Bachelor of Development Studies, majoring in Sustainable Development. Over the next 14 years she worked as lead planner on a number of large scale developments across London and the United Kingdom with a focus on enhancing social outcomes for communities.

In 2011, Michelle retrained as a Yoga Therapist specialising in Mental Health, studying with Heather Mason at the Minded Institute in London. She subsequently joined the team as a Supervisor on their 550 hour Professional Diploma in Yoga Therapy as well as later taking on other faculty roles including marker and exam assessor within the Institute.

As founder of The MYST.IC -Mind. Yoga. Somatic. Therapy & Integrative Coaching, Michelle offers specialised programs for those experiencing a variety of mental health and related physical health conditions and has worked with diverse populations from corporate to community groups, health care professionals, first responders and disadvantaged communities including the survivors of the Grenfell fire disaster in West London. Her areas of expertise in private therapy and small group work includes anxiety, panic disorder, depression, ADHD, Trauma, PTSD, and stress related conditions.

Michelle is an advocate for holistic health and has certifications in Thai Yoga Massage, Somatic Trauma Release, Reiki, and CPD specialised trainings in Yoga Therapy for Chronic Pain, Gut Health, Trauma and PTSD, Insomnia, Special Yoga for Special Needs Children, and Adolescent and Child Mental Health as well as Agricultural Studies and Permaculture Design.

More recently Michelle has been working with local groups in Australia activating education initiatives and community building around the areas of Health and Wellbeing and Food and Water Security.

Thank you for supporting the World Council for Health Australia. Your subscriptions and Contributions help us realise our mission and goals of Health Freedom for all Australians and everyone across the World.