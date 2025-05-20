What if your home—especially your bedroom—was silently undermining your health?

In today’s hyper-connected world, most of us are surrounded by electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and environmental stressors we can’t see or feel—yet they can profoundly affect our health and vitality. That’s where Tristan Baker comes in.

With over a decade of international experience, Tristan Baker is a senior consultant with GEOVITAL, a global authority in environmental medicine for more than 40 years. He has supported families, doctors, and even governments departments to reduce EMF exposure and create environments that support deep healing and restorative sleep.

What sets Tristan apart?

Not just his expertise—but his story. After facing his own health collapse that left him in a wheelchair, Tristan began a journey of discovery that led to recovery and transformation. Today, he blends cutting-edge science with holistic wisdom to empower others to reclaim their health from the inside out.

GET YOUR TICKET HERE

🔌 What You’ll Learn in Tristan’s Talk:

Why your body is electric , and how environmental EMFs can interfere with natural healing

The critical role of pH and voltage in maintaining balance and resilience

The connection between unseen stressors in your home and chronic fatigue, sleep issues, and more

How to measure and mitigate EMF exposure , especially in bedrooms

Simple changes you can make immediately for better energy, sleep, and vitality

Tristan’s goal is to help you protect what matters most—your health, your family, and your home.

🎟️ Early Bird Tickets Are Still Available

Join us at the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference Series to hear Tristan and other inspiring voices share insights, tools, and strategies for living well in today’s world.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS HERE

🌐 About the Conference

Tristan is just one of many inspiring speakers featured in the upcoming Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference Series 2025. This event brings together a powerful lineup of visionaries—including researchers, health professionals, advocates, and system disruptors—who are courageously addressing the most urgent health and freedom issues of our time.

From EMFs and environmental health to financial sovereignty, medical ethics, and the future of human rights, each session is designed to spark transformation, inspire action, and equip you with real-world tools. If you care about reclaiming your health, your home, and your freedom—this is the gathering not to be missed!

🎟️ Early bird tickets are still available—secure your place now.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS HERE

EARLY BIRD TICKETS HERE

AND MORE SPEAKERS TO BE ANNOUNCED!!!

EARLY BIRD TICKETS HERE



#EMFProtection #HealthFreedomSovereignty #TristanBaker #Geovital #HealthyHomes #SleepMatters #EnvironmentalMedicine #WCHAustralia #Kinesiology