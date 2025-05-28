You can’t see it. You can’t hear it. But your body feels it—and your health could be paying the price.

In a world wired for convenience, a silent threat has crept into our homes, bedrooms, and workplaces: electronic pollution. From smart meters to solar inverters, dirty electricity to magnetic fields, and even the very ground beneath our feet—modern living has become a minefield of unseen stressors.

Allen Cheney brings clarity to what’s often ignored—helping you take back control of your environment and your health

👨‍🔧 Meet Allen Cheney

A former Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Allen Cheney is the Director of Radiation Prevention Solutions Australia and a trusted expert in the field of electromagnetic field (EMF) mitigation. He's consulted with hundreds of families across the East Coast, co-authored the book Holistic EMF Protection Made Easy, and has become a leading voice in verifiable, practical, and grounded EMF safety.

At the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference, Allen will reveal what you need to know—and what most installers, health professionals, and regulators won’t tell you.

📡 What You’ll Learn in Allen’s Talk:

⚠️ Dirty Electricity (EMI)

Most people think their power is “clean”—but it’s often riddled with high-frequency transients and erratic electrical noise. Allen will explain how this dirty electricity can affect your sleep, energy levels, and long-term health—and more importantly, how to clean it up.

🌈 EMFs Are Light—But Not the Good Kind

EMFs fall on the electromagnetic spectrum, just like light. But non-native (nnEMF) sources—like Wi-Fi, mobile towers, Bluetooth, and LED lighting—emit disruptive frequencies that our biology has never adapted to. Learn how to use light sensibly, reduce exposure, and improve your circadian rhythm.

🛏️ Geopathic Stress: The Earth’s Invisible Grid

Have you ever felt worse in one particular part of your house—especially where you sleep? Allen will reveal how geopathic stress zones, including Curry Lines, Hartmann Lines, and underground water veins, can wreak havoc on your nervous system and health. He shares the unforgettable story of one client’s bed with all three stress lines converging at once. Not a happy camper indeed.

☀️ The Solar Problem No One Talks About

Think solar is always the healthy, green choice? Think again. Allen will expose the often overlooked health risks of modern solar systems—including inverters, dirty electricity, and magnetic net currents. He’ll also highlight the dangerous gap in installer training, citing real calls he’s received (like the family in South Australia left with headaches and insomnia after a botched install).

💡 The Solutions Exist—If You Know Where to Look

Allen’s mission is clear: empower everyday people to understand their environments and make informed, healthy choices. His talk will be packed with practical, holistic mitigation strategies—including shielding techniques, grounding, safe lighting, and layout tips to help you turn your home from a hazard into a sanctuary.

🎟️ Reserve Your Seat for the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference

🗓️ Starts Thursday, May 29

📍 Online | Attend from anywhere

🕕 Thursdays 6:30–9:30 PM & Sundays 9:00 AM–12:00 PM AEST



Session Topics:

🗓️ Event Details:

Dates: May 29 – June 29, 2025

Sessions: Thursdays & Sundays

Two sessions per week for 5 consecutive weeks – with guest speakers, interactive discussion and solutions focussed Thursdays, May 29, 2025 – Sunday June 26, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM (AEST) Sunday, June 1, 2025 – Sunday 29 June 2025 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (AEST)



Recordings:



The formal presentations of each session will be recorded and available for replay after the event. However, to encourage open and free conversation, the general discussions will not be recorded. This ensures a safe space for participants to engage freely and share their thoughts openly.

