What You Need to Know

🗓️ Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference Series

📍 Where: Online via Zoom – Attend from anywhere in the world

(All sessions are recorded and available for replay)

📆 When: Thursday 29 May – Sunday 29 June 2025

🕘 Live Sessions:

Every Thursday evening 6:30pm - 9:30pm (AEST)

Every Sunday morning 9:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

(Australian Eastern Standard Time – AEST)

💡 What’s Included:

10+ powerful live sessions

Lifetime access to recordings & speaker resources

Leading voices on health, law, finance, EMFs, natural healing, mindset & more

A supportive community of people taking back control of their health and future

🎟️ Tickets Available Now

💡 Why Join Now?

Full access to recordings of past sessions

Live participation in upcoming sessions with inspiring speakers

A community of like-minded individuals exploring health, sovereignty, and holistic well-being

Practical tools, empowering discussions, and space to grow

This Sunday, 1st June @ 9am AEST, we welcome Dean O'Rourke, who will speak on the transformational power of the breath—a session packed with wisdom and simple techniques you can apply immediately.

Did you know your breath might be the missing link to better sleep, reduced stress, and peak performance?

Most of us take breathing for granted—but the way we breathe affects every system in the body.

That’s why we’re thrilled to announce Dean O’Rourke, breathing specialist and co-author of a landmark 2017 study on slow breathing and its impact on health, will be joining us at the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference!

🔍 What You’ll Learn from Dean’s Session:

How functional breathing can reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and sharpen focus

The science behind slow breathing and nervous system regulation

Simple, practical techniques you can use daily (and with clients if you’re a practitioner)

💬 Real Results: Jemma’s Story

At just 10 years old, asthma began to affect Jemma’s sports performance—until she started Breathing Therapy with Dean. Now she’s competing at a high level, training for the Olympics and her family credits this work for transforming her health.

Click below to hear from Jemma and her mum, Justine talk about their experience...

From anxiety to sleep apnea, migraines to chronic stress—this approach is changing lives.

🎟️ Don't Miss Out

Dean is just one of many powerful voices in our 5-week online conference, kicking off Thursday, May 29. You’ll hear from leaders in natural health, financial sovereignty, holistic healing, and personal empowerment.

👉 Get your ticket today and reclaim your breath—and your freedom.

🔥 Then in Session 3 next Thursday evening we are Joined by

ZEV FREEMAN - WARRIOR AT LAW

Are you starting to feel like the system no longer reflects your values—or respects your rights? You’re not alone.

With 25+ years of deep research into common law, natural law, and both Australian and international legal systems, Zev will walk you through practical, lawful strategies to step aside from a system that no longer serves you.

👁️ What You’ll Learn:

How to understand and assert your lawful rights

What it really means to consent —and how to withhold it lawfully

How to protect your assets, family, and freedom from overreach

Tools for self-governance and reclaiming personal sovereignty

This is not just theory—it’s about real-world tools to help you navigate and live freely, even in a time of increasing control through digital IDs, programmable currencies, and government pressure.

📡 Sessions 4 & 5 Spotlight: EMFs, Your Health & How to Protect Your Space

Did you know that electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from everyday devices—like Wi-Fi routers, smart meters, and mobile phones—could be impacting your health?

In Sessions 4 & 5, we’ll be joined by a range of expert speakers who will unpack the real impact of EMF exposure on the body, children, pets, and even your home environment.

💡 What You’ll Discover:

How EMFs affect sleep, mood, energy, and long-term health

The unique vulnerability of children and animals to EMFs

Proven mitigation strategies to protect your home and loved ones

Practical, low-cost ways to create a healthier living space without going off-grid

This is essential knowledge for anyone looking to take back control of their personal environment and live well in a high-tech world

🌿 Sessions 7: The Healing Power of Cancer

We’re honoured to feature two powerful voices in Sessions 7 & 8 who bring deeply personal and eye-opening perspectives on cancer, healing, and the broader health landscape.

✨ Rob Prior – The Healing Power of Cancer

After being diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer, Rob chose to walk a path of natural healing naturally. In this personal account, Rob shares the emotional and physical journey of reclaiming his health, the mindset shifts that changed everything, and the natural approaches that supported his recovery.

His story is not only inspiring—it’s a reminder that the body is a powerful self healer when given the right conditions.

🧬 Sessions 8: Cancer & COVID-19 infection/ vaccination

Janine Gallizia shares her research on the links between cancer and COVID-19, exploring:

Shared drivers between Cancer and COVID19 illness/vaccination

What this means for long-term health—and how to take proactive steps now

This session is especially relevant for anyone who felt the health system’s cracks widen during the pandemic.

💰 Sessions 9 & 10: What’s the Answer to Centralised Financial Control?

Exploring the Promise (and Pitfalls) of Bitcoin with Sonya Leghfeldt

In a world where bank accounts are frozen, cash is questioned, and surveillance is becoming the norm, the question of true financial sovereignty has never been more urgent.

In Sessions 9 & 10 of the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Conference, we dive deep into the potential of Bitcoin as a tool for freedom—and the real concerns that come with it.

🎤 Featuring: Sonya Leghfeldt

Bitcoin educator & advocate for financial independence

With financial control tightening globally, Sonya will guide us through:

Is Bitcoin really decentralised , or could it be another controlled system in disguise?

Can it protect your wealth from inflation, banks, and government overreach?

Is it a path to freedom , or a stepping stone to digital control (CBDCs)?

And what happens if Bitcoin is banned or regulated—can it survive?

🔍 Whether you’re a skeptic, curious learner, or longtime supporter, this session will give you clarity and confidence around Bitcoin, decentralised systems, and your role in shaping a freer financial future.

This is more than just a conference, its a movement for

truth, freedom, health & sovereignty!