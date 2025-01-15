Welcome to 2025 – a year brimming with transformation! As we move into a "9" year in numerology, signifying completions and endings, and navigate unprecedented change astrologically with major planetary shifts, we are poised for a period of growth and renewal.

This is a time to reflect on the past and embrace the exciting opportunities ahead. As we look back on the year that’s been, we’re proud of our collective achievements, including:

Reaching thousands of Australians through our Substack articles including reporting on the DNA/SV40 contamination, the Port Hedland Motion and Letters to the Prime Minister; HERE

Making Submissions to Government on Excess Mortality, Australia's Pandemic Preparedness, Cost of Living, Covid-19 Response Inquiry, and the Social Media Minimum Age Bill; HERE

Launching our website with a growing range of free health resources, including a detox protocol and breathing protocol. HERE

Hosting informative webinars including collaborating with AMPS discussing: "Covid19 Vaccine Conversations: Safety, Recovery and Advocacy - Legal, Medical and Nutritional Pathways" HERE

Creating an educational "Know Your Rights - Inalienable Human Rights" Flyer HERE

Founding WCH Oceania HERE and WCH Nursing HERE ;

Joining forces with the Aligned Council of Australia; HERE and

Expanding our team of dedicated volunteers HERE

We’re excited to share what’s coming in 2025 – from new education initiatives, membership options, collaborative projects with our partners, and more! Stay tuned for what promises to be a transformative year.

In a world where mainstream narratives often dominate discussions on health, governance, and personal freedom, grassroots outreach is proving to be a powerful way to spark meaningful change. The World Council for Health (WCH UK) has recently embarked on an initiative to directly engage communities—starting conversations on topics like vaccine injury, health sovereignty, and the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Armed with flags and leaflets, they connected with people from all walks of life creating opportunities for dialogue. With backpacks and flags inspired conversations were started with our “Ask Me / Tell Me” Community Outreach Campaign.

Banner flags attached to backpacks prompted the public to engage…

Ask me about… Recovery from Vaccine Injury

Tell me…How’s your health been lately

Ask me about…Health Sovereignty

Tell me…Do you feel well?

Ask me about…A Better Way to Good Health

Tell me…How are you feeling since the Covid Jab?

Ask me about…Exiting the WHO

and other discussion starters.

This initiative has now expanded to Australia, where WCH Australia is calling on volunteers to activate similar outreach efforts across the country. With just $600 needed to launch this campaign locally, your support—whether through volunteering or donations—can help amplify this movement and bring critical conversations to communities everywhere.

LEARN MORE HERE

As we enter a year of transformation, it’s the perfect time to engage with books that challenge conventional narratives and inspire deeper understanding.

This curated reading list offers powerful insights into the science, politics, and human impact surrounding the pandemic and its aftermath. From exploring vaccine myths and clinical trial stories to examining the role of media and government in shaping public perception, these books empower readers to critically evaluate the information that has defined recent history.

Whether you’re looking to uncover hidden truths or gain a broader perspective on the events that have reshaped our world, this list is sure to spark reflection, discussion, and personal growth as we navigate the year ahead.

"Reading is the beginning of wisdom." - Albert Einstein.

READ MORE HERE...

The deadline is fast approaching, and your voice is crucial! The Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (JSCT) is currently reviewing the proposed International Health Regulations (IHRs), and the Aligned Council of Australia has developed an easy-to-use template to help you make your submission. All the hard work has been done for you, but we still need your input to ensure our concerns are heard. Every submission matters—don't miss this chance to have your say and protect our nation's sovereignty. Act now before it's too late!

We have a number of concerns about what the WHO is proposing under the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulation 2005 (2024 IHRs). The most concerning can be summarised into 5 topics:

Choice – the right to make choices for you and your family Censorship – the right to be able to speak freely and receive information Surveillance – in the form of tracking and tracing Control – countries will have to implement the changes into their domestic legislation Cost – both financial and social

Deadline for Submissions: 23rd January 2025. Further information on how to lodge your submission can be found HERE: https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/2024ihrs/

HOW TO LODGE YOUR SUBMISSION

If you are a current or former nurse or midwife and would like to connect with like minded supportive colleagues where you can speak freely about your experiences in the profession and be part of the transformation in health care, please reach out via the website link https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/wch-nursing/ or via email: admin@wchnursing.org

CONNECT WITH WCH NURSING

In September 2024, Australian lawyer Katie Ashby-Koppens attended the International Crisis Summit (ICS6) in Tokyo, Japan, a pivotal event gathering medical, legal, and political experts to discuss critical issues related to COVID-19. The summit, held in the context of Japan's impending rollout of the new self-replicating RNA-LNP injections for COVID-19 (Replicon), highlighted growing global concerns about health sovereignty and the influence of the World Health Organization. Ashby-Koppens, representing both Australia and New Zealand, shared insights from her legal work challenging the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine rollout in both countries. The summit culminated in a powerful 30,000-strong rally, where European Parliamentarian Christine Anderson inspired the crowd with a call to reclaim democracy. The event underscored a growing global resistance to pandemic control measures and a surge in grassroots activism, particularly in Japan, where citizens are increasingly speaking out against the WHO's pandemic treaties

FULL ARTICLE HERE

World Council for Health (WCH) has launched a Detox & Wellbeing Companion Guide. This guide offers a variety of detoxification methods collated from our vast expertise within our Country Councils.

Whether you're seeking to detox from environmental toxins, lifestyle factors, or other health challenges, the guide provides options to suit individual needs. As part of this initiative, WCH is also conducting a prospective observational study to assess the impact of its Detox & Wellbeing protocols on self-reported measures of wellbeing.

To take part, you can get a guide (link below) and explore the many ways to improve your health

LEARN MORE AND JOIN THE STUDY HERE

EMAIL US AT admin@wch-australia.org to make a CONTRIBUTION TO SUPPORT OUR IMPORTANT WORK FOR ALL AUSTRALIANS