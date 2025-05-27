The wait is over! Just days away until the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference kicks off. This is your chance to hear from leading experts on health, freedom, and sovereignty.

🎤 Featured Speakers Include:

Dr. Tess Lawrie – Founder of the World Council for Health and advocate for health sovereignty. She'll deliver the opening address on Thursday evening.

🌟 Come meet Dr. Tess Lawrie LIVE! 🌟

This is your rare chance to connect directly with Dr. Tess Lawrie, world-renowned researcher, medical consultant, and Founder of the World Council for Health. A fearless advocate for health freedom and sovereignty, Tess will deliver the powerful opening address this Thursday evening. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from one of the most influential voices in the global health freedom movement—and even ask your own questions!

HEAR FROM OUR INCREDIBLE LINE-UP OF GUEST SPEAKERS OVER 5 WEEKS

Sonya Leghfeldt–LIVING LIFE ON PURPOSE & FINANCIAL SOVEREIGNTY Expert in life purpose and financial sovereignty. Discover how financial independence ties into personal freedom.

Dean O’Rourke – TRANSFORM YOUR BREATH, TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE Breathing consultant with 16+ years of clinical experience. Learn how functional breathing can transform your health.

Zev Freeman – STEPPING ASIDE WITH SELF GOVERNANCE LAWFULLY

Learn how the legal and lawful systems of Australia and the world work and how to navigate them.

Naomi Cook–THE HEALTH RISKS OF 5G & EMF EXPOSURE + SOLUTIONS Former nurse turned health freedom advocate. Explore the biological effects of EMFs and 5G.

Steve Galvin – 5G, THE 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION & SMART CITIES

Founder of Australians for Safe Technology. Unpack the impacts of 5G and Smart Cities on our rights and health.

Patrick van der Burght – RADIATION-FREE HOME CONSTRUCTION

Learn how to protect your home from EMF radiation with practical solutions including land selection, building materials and construction.

Tristan Baker – EMF, PH AND YOUR ELECTRICAL BODY

Engineer-turned-kinesiologist. Hear his journey from wheelchair to wellness through environmental and energy healing.

Allen Cheney – HOLISTIC EMF PROTECTION MADE EASY

Director of Radiation Prevention Solutions Australia. Get practical tips on holistic EMF protection.

Rob Prior – THE HEALING POWER OF CANCER

Rob’s personal story of overcoming Stage 3 kidney cancer through ancient healing wisdom, modern holistic healing protocols and his own intuitive realisations.

Janine Gallizia – CANCER & COVID19 - POST INFECTION/VACCINATION

Janine reveals how understanding the biological processes of diseases and the chronology of symptoms, we are able to regain control and have time to act in the best way possibly to slow down disease progression, and even reverse it.

Session Topics:

🗓️ Event Details:

Dates: May 29 – June 29, 2025

Sessions: Thursdays & Sundays

Time: 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM (AEST) on Thursdays; 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (AEST) on Sundays

Recordings:



The formal presentations of each session will be recorded and available for replay after the event. However, to encourage open and free conversation, the general discussions will not be recorded. This ensures a safe space for participants to engage freely and share their thoughts openly.

