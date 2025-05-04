A new era is emerging—one where health, freedom, and conscious living are deeply intertwined. As unseen forces quietly reshape our lives—from digital ID to wireless networks and shifting global systems—the call for awareness, clarity, and true sovereignty has never been more urgent. This conference brings together the visionary voices who are not only sounding the alarm but also lighting the way forward.

We’re thrilled to officially announce the first wave of guest speakers for the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference 2025—a powerful gathering of thought leaders, healers, system disruptors, and truth-seekers who are asking the hard questions and offering real solutions.

This isn’t just another Zoom event. This is a rallying point for people who want to reclaim their health, their freedom, and their future and have discuss real solutions!

🎤 FEATURED SPEAKERS

🔐 Sonya Leghfeldt – Life on Purpose and Financial Sovereignty

From a background in psychology, economics, and business to real estate investing and, ultimately, sound money advocacy, Sonya’s journey is a powerful testament to conscious financial awakening. Her talk explores the deep connection between financial independence and personal sovereignty in a time of growing economic uncertainty. If you're starting to question the foundations of our financial system and seeking a path toward greater financial autonomy outside the system, this one’s for you.

📡 Steve Galvin – “5G, Smart Cities & the Fourth Industrial Revolution”

A founding member of Australians for Safe Technology, Steve brings critical insights into the hidden costs of technological ‘progress.’ From 5G and AI to surveillance and digital IDs, Steve’s presentation will unpack the intersection between innovation and control—and what we must do to protect our rights, privacy, and health in the age of Smart Cities.

🧬 Naomi Cook – “Exposing the Biological Impact of EMFs and 5G”

Former nurse turned health freedom warrior, Naomi’s mission began when her daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumour. What followed was a journey into the scientific truths behind wireless radiation that few dare to talk about.

Now a published researcher and tireless advocate, Naomi will share both evidence-based risks and real-life solutions for living well in a wireless world.

🏡 Patrick van der Burght – “Protecting Your Home from EMF Radiation”

Director of Geovital International, Patrick is a world-leading Geobiologist and EMF consultant who has helped countless families create safer, healthier homes. Whether you're building, renovating, or just living in a high-EMF zone, Patrick’s expertise will give you concrete strategies to take back control of your living environment.

🧠 Tristan Baker – “From Wheelchair to Wellness: A Healing Journey through Environment and Energy”

Engineer-turned-kinesiologist Tristan brings a deeply moving personal story of recovery after doctors gave up on him. His exploration into how EMFs, nutrition, and our inner environment affect health is a powerful reminder of the body's ability to heal—when given the right conditions.

⚙️ Allen Cheney – “Holistic EMF Protection Made Easy”

As Director of Radiation Prevention Solutions Australia and co-author of Holistic EMF Protection Made Easy, Allen is a practical, grounded voice on EMF risk mitigation. If you’re looking for evidence-based solutions to protect yourself and your family from everyday exposures, you’ll want to catch his session.

🌿 Rob Prior – “The Healing Power of Cancer: A Personal Triumph”

After being diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer, Rob rejected conventional treatments and went on a remarkable healing journey using natural therapies, emotional work, and ancient wisdom. Now 11+ years cancer-free, Rob will share the transformational tools that saved his life—and how they can support others in their own healing journeys.

…AND MORE INCREDIBLE GUEST SPEAKERS TO BE ANNOUNCED!!!

🌐 Why This Conference Matters Now

We are living in an age of rapid acceleration—technologically, politically, and environmentally. With it comes both immense opportunity and profound uncertainty.

This conference isn’t just about problems. It’s about actionable solutions—backed by evidence, shaped by personal journeys, and guided by enduring knowledge.

You’ll walk away with:

Actionable strategies for protecting your health and home

Insights into the systems shaping our future

Tools for reclaiming sovereignty—financial, medical, and personal

🎟️ Get Your Ticket Now

Join us online from anywhere in the world for this one-of-a-kind gathering.

👉 Early bird pricing is live now – reserve your spot before it sells out!

You don’t have to be an expert to care. You just need to be awake, aware, and ready to act. Be part of the shift.