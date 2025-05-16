Are you feeling increasingly uncomfortable in a system that no longer reflects your values—or respects your rights? Is there a growing sense of unease about escalating control, but you’re unsure how to protect yourself, your family, or your assets?

You're not alone.

We’re beyond excited to announce Zev, founder of Warrior at Law, is joining us for this powerful series to share practical tools and lawful strategies to step aside from the system—lawfully.

With over 25 years of in-depth research into common law, natural law, Australian and International legal systems, Zev will demystify how the system operates—and how you can operate aside it.

👉 If you’ve ever asked:

Do I really need to consent to this?

What are my lawful rights?

How do I protect my family and assets from overreach?

Then Zev’s session is a must!

LAST CHANCE EARLY BIRD TICKETS

Why This Matters Right Now:

This isn’t just legal talk — it’s about real-world tools to safeguard your freedom, your family, and everything you’ve worked for. And with threats like digital IDs, programable currencies, and government overreach still looming, the time to learn how to step aside—is now.

Don’t Miss Out – Early Bird Closes Tonight!

Secure your discounted ticket today and be part of this one-of-a-kind online series that brings together leading experts in:

- Mindset and Creating a Life on Purpose

- Financial Sovereignty

- Self Governance and Living Aside the System

- EMF Radiation - Solutions for You and Your Home

- Natural Healing - Cancer

- ...and More

(More Guest Speaker Details Coming Soon!)

🎟️ Early Bird Offer Ends Tonight – Save Your Spot Now:



LAST CHANCE EARLY BIRD TICKETS

We believe in a better way—and so do thousands of people around the world who are rising up for health freedom, truth, and sovereignty.

Join us. Learn the tools. Reclaim your power.

GET YOUR TICKET NOW!

#HealthFreedomSovereignty #WCHAustralia #WorldCouncilForHealth