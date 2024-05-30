Tonight is the night! The WCH Australia Official Launch! If you haven’t yet secured your ticket there is still time. Entry to the event is FREE but seats are LIMITED so don’t miss out - BOOK NOW!

GET YOUR FREE TICKET HERE

Here from our esteemed panel - Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Melissa McCann, Professor Ian Brighthope and Katie Ashby-Koppens along with host Dr David Rabbolini to discuss the important topics of health freedom and sovereignty.

Online via zoom - all ticket holders will receive their link to join an hour before the event.

JOIN US TONIGHT AT 7PM AEST - BOOK NOW!

BOOK NOW