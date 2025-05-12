Are you feeling stuck in the grind of daily life?

Overwhelmed by the constant demands of work, family, and everything in between?

Do you sometimes wonder if there’s more to life, but feel unsure about how to find it?

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of life’s demands, distractions, and responsibilities. We often find ourselves living on autopilot—reacting to events and situations, rather than proactively creating the life we truly desire. But what if there was a way to step out of the haze of confusion and begin to live intentionally, with purpose and passion?

Living life on purpose is a transformative way of approaching life that can bring clarity, fulfilment, and direction. And that’s exactly what we’ll be diving into during the opening session of the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference Series: Living Life on Purpose, with our guest speaker Sonya Leghfeldt.

This session is all about setting clear intentions, defining your personal mission, and taking actionable steps toward creating a life that is in alignment with your deepest values.

Why Living Life on Purpose is More Important Than Ever

We’re living in a time of uncertainty and constant change. Between global health challenges, economic instability, and the endless bombardment of digital distractions, it can be hard to know where to focus our energy.

But here’s the truth: when we live without a clear sense of purpose, we become susceptible to external influences. We end up living according to other people’s standards, reacting to society’s pressures, and chasing fleeting goals that don’t bring long-term happiness or meaning.

On the other hand, when we live intentionally—with purpose and clarity—we align our actions with our deepest desires and create a life that feels authentic and empowering.

Living life on purpose gives you:

Clarity : Knowing what truly matters to you helps cut through the noise and distractions.

Focus : With a clear vision, your energy is directed toward what aligns with your goals.

Empowerment: The confidence that comes with knowing you’re on your true path allows you to take bold steps forward, even in uncertain times.

Many people today feel disconnected from their deeper purpose, trapped in a cycle of doing without ever feeling truly fulfilled. The world is full of distractions, pressures, and expectations that often leave us feeling lost, anxious, and uncertain. But what if you could break free from this chaos and live with intention—each day aligned with your deepest values and desires?

Imagine waking up every morning with a clear sense of direction. What if you could feel empowered—not just to survive, but to thrive? What if you could finally step into a life that’s uniquely yours, designed by you, with a sense of clarity and purpose that makes every action meaningful?

Living life on purpose is more than just a feel-good concept. It’s the key to creating a life that’s fulfilling, authentic, and aligned with your deepest aspirations. And it’s exactly what we’ll be diving into during the opening session of the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference Series.

The Solution: Living Life on Purpose

That’s why we’ve created the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference Series—a transformative 5-week journey designed to help you break free from the overwhelm and live with intention.

The Conference Series will run every Thursday 6:30pm - 9:30pm AEST and Sunday 9:00am - 12:00pm between 29th May and 29th June 2025.

Guest Speakers will present on topics including: Healing Naturally from Cancer, EMF Impacts on you, your family and pets and home mitigations methods, financial sovereignty and living outside the system - and much much more!

See our full line up of incredible thought leaders and experts

Why You Can’t Miss This Opportunity

This isn’t just another online event—it’s a transformative experience that will challenge your thinking, expand your horizons, and provide you with actionable insights that you can start using immediately.

Meet the Speaker: Sonya Leghfeldt

The Living Life on Purpose session will be led by Sonya Leghfeldt, with a background in Psychology, Sonya is dedicated to helping individuals step into their full potential. With a lifetime of experience in living a life with intention, Sonya brings a wealth of knowledge and practical wisdom to this session.

Sonya is passionate about self empowerment both personally and financially. Her unique approach blends cognitive hacking (working with the hardware we’ve got), consciousness training (upgrading the software), and real-world application, equipping participants with the tools they need to live a life that is authentic, balanced, and fulfilling.

What You’ll Learn at the Opening Session: Living Life on Purpose

In our opening session, you’ll have the chance to explore this vital topic with a transformative leader who will guide you through the essential steps to start living life with intention and purpose. You’ll leave the session with actionable tools that can help you reshape your mindset, set powerful intentions, and unlock your potential.

Here are some of the key takeaways you can expect:

Understanding the Power of Intention : Discover how your intentions shape your reality, and how setting clear, focused intentions can act as the compass for your life.

Identifying Your True Purpose : Uncover what really drives you and how to align your daily actions with your greater mission.

Practical Steps for Living with Purpose : Learn techniques for overcoming obstacles, staying focused, and staying true to your vision in the face of challenges.

The Role of Health and Sovereignty: Explore how living on purpose connects to health freedom and personal sovereignty, allowing you to reclaim control over your life. This session will set the foundation for the entire conference series, providing a powerful framework for navigating the complex topics of health, wellness, and personal sovereignty. And as we’ll discuss, living with purpose is the first step toward achieving true freedom—in every area of your life.

