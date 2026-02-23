World Council for Health Australia

World Council for Health Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
May The Truth Prevail's avatar
May The Truth Prevail
1dEdited

It will all be fixed, and very soon. The Globalist are about to answer to God. Watch your prime minister be forcibly removed. None will escape.

Reply
Share
Efrat Fenigson's avatar
Efrat Fenigson
1d

Thanks for covering my story & this important escalating issue of Censorship, internet control and digital ID. I'll cross post this tomorrow to my 5K subscribers.

Reply
Share
1 reply by WCH Australia
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 WCH Australia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture