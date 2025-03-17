Today marks the two-year anniversary of the seminal anthem for justice: Mistakes Were NOT Made written by Margaret Anna Alice. This remarkable poem has, to date, reached more than 103k views on YouTube with many more thousands of people still sharing the work daily in its various iterations on X and other social media platforms.

Two years on, the sentiment of the poem, read initially by Dr Tess Lawrie, and subsequently by Dr Mike Yeadon and Vera Sharav, is ever valid. We must hold the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity accountable. Those in power cannot escape the responsibility of their actions, no matter how much they may attempt to evade justice. The uncomfortable truth is this: there is no such thing as a "mistake" when it comes to systemic human rights violations, fraud, corruption, gaslighting, wounding and death. The truth will not be silenced. We must continue to speak truth to power, and we must remember that the power of the people is greater than the people in power.

Thank you, Margaret Anna Alice, for sharing your important words with the world. As we move towards the second quarter of 2025, the last words of the poem bear repeating:

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice by Margaret Anna Alice

The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake.

Holodomor was not a mistake.

The Final Solution was not a mistake.

The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake.

The Killing Fields were not a mistake.

Name your genocide—it was not a mistake.

That includes the Great Democide of the 2020s.

To imply otherwise is to give Them the out they are seeking.

It was not botched.

It was not bungled.

It was not a blunder.

It was not incompetence.

It was not lack of knowledge.

It was not spontaneous mass hysteria.

The planning occurred in plain sight.

The planning is still occurring in plain sight.

The philanthropaths bought The $cience™.

The modelers projected the lies.

The testers concocted the crisis.

The NGOs leased the academics.

The $cientists fabricated the findings.

The mouthpieces spewed the talking points.

The organizations declared the emergency.

The governments erected the walls.

The departments rewrote the rules.

The governors quashed the rights.

The politicians passed the laws.

The bankers installed the control grid.

The stooges laundered the money.

The DoD placed the orders.

The corporations fulfilled the contracts.

The regulators approved the solution.

The laws shielded the contractors.

The agencies ignored the signals.

The behemoths consolidated the media.

The psychologists crafted the messaging.

The propagandists chanted the slogans.

The fact-chokers smeared the dissidents.

The censors silenced the questioners.

The jackboots stomped the dissenters.

The tyrants summoned.

The puppeteers jerked.

The puppets danced.

The colluders implemented.

The doctors ordered.

The hospitals administered.

The menticiders scripted.

The bamboozled bleated.

The totalitarianized bullied.

The Covidians tattled.

The parents surrendered.

The good citizens believed … and forgot.

This was calculated.

This was formulated.

This was focus-grouped.

This was articulated.

This was manufactured.

This was falsified.

This was coerced.

This was inflicted.

This was denied.

We were terrorized.

We were isolated.

We were gaslit.

We were dehumanized.

We were wounded.

We were killed.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

