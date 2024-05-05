View online

If you're receiving this email, you are a member of one of the organisations that have come together and formed The Aligned Council of Australia. Find out who we are and what we're doing below.

May 2024

The Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) is a collective of over 37 Australian organisations with over a million members and growing. ACA began in February 2024 following a large cohort of groups coming together to call for a full analysis and accountability of the public health response since 2020 via a Covid 19 Royal Commission.



The ACA is an initiative of aligned every day Australians including lawyers, doctors, accountants, professors, emergency services personnel, community leaders, business owners, and individuals, to bring awareness to deeply concerning proposals being put forward by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the name of the next ‘pandemic’.

What’s proposed by the WHO and about to be voted on by Australia contradicts fundamental democratic rights, basic human freedoms and calls into question Australia’s ability to function as an autonomous sovereign nation, one entitled to make its own decisions.

Current Initiatives

We have plenty of campaigns on offer for all Australians to get involved and help us #RejectTheWHO Pandemic Treaties!

The NERA initiative is a national campaign where local coordinators help facilitate the implementation of national strategies at their local electorate level. Volunteers help to facilitate local community groups to bring them together to action various campaigns and tasks designed at educating their local politicians.

It’s time to get out in the Autumn sun, do some exercise and have a bit of fun delivering our flyers in your local area! Joel Pryor of The Winston Smith Initiative has developed a brilliant system to help you register to choose the area you would like to deliver flyers to.

Three founding members of the Aligned Council of Australia have made it easy for you to write to your local member of parliament. They’ve developed a system that helps you wrote your letter, in your own words but using prompts and suggestions on what you might say in your email or letters to your local MP.

National Action Week

Something for everyone here! Click below to find out how you can get involved and #RejectTheWHO



Monday - National Hoist Your Flag Day

Tuesday - Drain the Cash Day

Wednesday - Email Your Federal MP Day

Thursday - National Put Out The Trash Day

Friday - Attend Your Federal MP's Office Day

Saturday - International Press Conference Day

Sunday - Australia's Greatest Letterbox Drop

International Press Conference

11 May 2024 | 2:00pm (AEST) Come and join the Aligned Council of Australia’s International Press Conference of world renowned experts to discuss the World Health Organization’s (WHO) new pandemic treaties that are soon to be voted on.

Can't make it to Melbourne? LIVESTREAM tickets are available soon.

We have a billboard blitz scheduled until the 13th May across 9 prime locations across Australia. Locations include freeways, on the way to airports, and in central business districts.

Take a selfie in front of the billboard in your area and post it on socials with the hashtags below and tag the MPs featured too!

Looking for ways to help us support Australian owned companies and push back against the multi- nationals? You might like to consider changing banks, supporting an Australian owned supermarket, buying your fuel from a locally owned fuel station and supporting an Australian owned pub!

Like to join the Aligned Council of Australia?

Have you found us on Telegram yet?

