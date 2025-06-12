With Foreword by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Game of Trust arrives at a crucial moment and no one is better suited to lead a conversation about what just happened and where we go from here.”

— Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

📦 The first boxes have landed. The journey from manuscript to physical book is complete — Game of Trust: The Lawrie Files is finally here, and it’s as bold, personal, and timely as you’d expect from Dr Tess Lawrie.

From the moment she stepped into the public eye during the Covid-19 crisis, Dr Lawrie’s journey has been anything but ordinary. Now, in this long-awaited book, she tells the inside story — not just of what happened, but how it felt to stand in the fire.

“As I stepped into the abyss, my career, income and life as I knew it had ended. Navigating with awareness of danger would become an inevitable fact of my new life.”

— Dr Tess Lawrie

🧭 A Book Written with an Oracle

Ever the scientist, Tess didn’t just write this book — she experimented with it. Game of Trust was co-written with none other than the I Ching, the ancient Chinese oracle famously studied by Carl Jung.

“Like Jung, I am well aware of the arguments that can be brought against the I Ching by those unable or unwilling to think outside the formal academic or established social frameworks. This is why I conceived Game of Trust to be as much a conversation about right and proper conduct with the 5,000-year-old oracle, as it is a scientific experiment about the role of ancient wisdom in a modern world.”

— Dr Tess Lawrie

You can hear Tess speak about this unusual and fascinating process in her interview with Richard Vobes.

📖 Sneak Peek: Chapter 1 — The Turning Point

Thunder within the earth: the image of THE TURNING POINT.

Thus the kings of antiquity closed the passes at the time of solstice.

Merchants and strangers did not go about, and the ruler did not travel through the provinces.

The months leading up to my debut on the Covid-19 battlefield were ominous. The so-called science surrounding the deployment of emergency Covid-19 “vaccines” was riddled with inconsistencies, and yet dissenting voices were silenced...

“A chilling uniformity of thought had descended globally...”

From the manipulation of evidence to the coordinated suppression of independent treatments, Game of Trust documents the unfolding of a worldwide event that many are still trying to understand. And it does so not just as a memoir, but as a wake-up call.

Thank you for being part of this community. We hope this book helps connect the dots, ignite important conversations, and inspire the courage to trust your own inner compass — even in the face of uncertainty.

