A landmark class action against the Australian government over Covid vaccine injuries is not over, despite recent challenges. After the government attempted to have the case dismissed, the Federal Court judge granted the plaintiffs a final opportunity to amend their submissions and present a stronger case.

The Stakes: Justice for Thousands Injured by Covid Vaccines

This class action, initiated by Whitsundays GP Dr. Melissa McCann, seeks compensation for thousands of Australians who have been injured by the COVID-19 injections.

Many of these individuals have suffered severe adverse reactions and have been left without adequate support or compensation through government channels. The plaintiffs are targeting the Australian Government, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and key health officials, arguing that the vaccines were approved without sufficient safety data, resulting in significant harm to the public.

The Federal Government had tried to have the case dismissed, alleging that the plaintiffs' arguments were legally flawed and lacked merit. However, Justice Anna Katzmann disagreed, despite noting issues with the initial legal submissions. “I have decided to give the applicants one further opportunity to fix their pleading,” she said, emphasising the importance of allowing these claims to be fully heard.

A Struggling Start, But a Last Chance

The class action faced early challenges due to problems with the plaintiffs' legal pleadings. However, the applicants now have a critical chance to amend and clarify their case. While Justice Katzmann ruled that the plaintiffs must cover 80% of the government’s costs for this part of the process, the decision is seen as a victory for those determined to see their case through to a full trial.

Dr. McCann, remains optimistic. "My hope is for justice, recognition, and compensation for all those who have been harmed," she said after the ruling.

Unclear Data, Mounting Evidence, and a Broken System

As of March 2025, over 1,000 deaths and more than 141,000 reported adverse events have been linked to the Covid vaccines in Australia.

However, these figures are likely hugely underreported and may account for only a fraction—perhaps as little as 1%—of the actual number of injuries and deaths caused by the vaccines. The underreporting can be attributed to several factors:

many adverse events go unrecognized or are misdiagnosed by healthcare providers;

there is no mandatory requirement for individuals or doctors to report adverse reactions;

the government’s reporting systems are known to be cumbersome, making it difficult for victims to file claims; and

many patients may not make the connection between their injuries and the vaccines, especially when symptoms manifest long after vaccination.

Despite these concerns, the government continues to maintain that the vaccines are safe, while the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has faced growing scrutiny for its lack of follow-up on reported adverse events and its refusal to acknowledge potential links between deaths and the vaccines.

Many of the plaintiffs argue that the TGA’s monitoring of vaccine safety has been grossly inadequate, leaving Australians to suffer without proper recognition or support. The federal Covid vaccine injury compensation scheme, which closed in September 2024, has been heavily criticised for being overly stringent and ultimately ineffective, paying out only a small fraction of the claims made.

Dr. Rado Faletič, a scientist and co-founder of Covid vaccine injury advocacy group COVERSE, has voiced strong criticism of the government's handling of vaccine safety, stating that the class action is one of the few remaining options for those injured by the vaccine.

A Personal Fight for Accountability

For many plaintiffs, this case is about more than just financial compensation. It’s about seeking acknowledgment and justice for the harm caused by government decisions during the pandemic.

Raelene Kennedy, who lost her 23-year-old daughter Caitlin to a vaccine-induced death, said, "I want to see accountability. I want the government to take responsibility for the immeasurable harm they’ve caused."

For others, like Michelle Hunder, whose pericarditis left her unable to work, the fight is about setting the record straight. "I want there to be some type of historical record about what happened to us," Hunder said. "That's the only thing that's important to me now."

Tony Rose, a former construction worker and father of two, is one of the lead applicants in the class action. After receiving the Moderna Covid vaccine, Tony experienced severe, incapacitating fatigue and debilitating neurological symptoms that left him unable to work or care for his family. His life was permanently altered by the adverse effects, which have had a profound impact on his physical health and financial stability. Like many others involved in the lawsuit, Tony is seeking accountability from the government for its role in approving the vaccine without adequate safety data, and for failing to provide sufficient support to those who have suffered as a result. His case highlights the personal and financial toll of vaccine injuries, and he, along with others, is determined to see justice served.

What’s Next?

As the legal battle continues, the case has drawn attention not only from those directly affected but also from the wider public, with many questioning the broader implications of the government’s pandemic policies. A successful outcome for the plaintiffs would be a monumental step in holding the Australian government accountable for its role in approving and promoting the Covid “vaccines”.

With the class action now back on track, the plaintiffs are preparing the next steps. For them, the fight is about much more than just compensation—it’s about ensuring that the harm they’ve endured is recognised, there is accountability and justice.

