In March 2025, Slovakia thrust mRNA vaccines back into the spotlight with a chilling revelation. Government Commissioner Peter Kotlár announced that all 34 tested batches of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Slovakia contained dangerously high levels of synthetic DNA—contamination he warns could embed itself in human genomes, potentially triggering cancers, immune disorders, and even turning the vaccinated into “genetically modified organisms.” These claims, unveiled at a press conference on March 11, echo alarming findings from Australia in 2024, where experts first flagged excessive DNA in vaccine vials. Together, they fuel a growing firestorm over mRNA vaccine safety worldwide.

Press Conference (Abridged) - 11 March 2025 - Slovakian Government Commissioner Peter Kotlár. The full transcript of the press conference (abridged version) is available below.

Slovakia’s Shocking Discovery

Kotlár, tasked with probing Slovakia’s COVID-19 response, didn’t mince words. His tests of 34 Pfizer and Moderna batches revealed synthetic DNA levels far exceeding what regulators deem safe—sometimes rivaling or surpassing the mRNA itself. “This is a mega-scandal,” he declared, suggesting this DNA could integrate into human cells, posing risks from chronic disease to hereditary changes.

“This is not a vaccine—we can officially call it gene therapy,” Kotlár declared at a press conference on Thursday. He went further, accusing Pfizer and Moderna of turning vaccinated individuals into “genetically modified organisms” and treating people “like corn”.

Kotlár, an MP and orthopaedic surgeon, argued that mRNA vaccines increase the risk of cancer, calling for an immediate ban on mRNA vaccines and compensation for Slovakia’s vaccinated population, framing it as an ethical breach of informed consent.

These findings build on his October 2024 report, where he labeled the pandemic a “fabricated operation” and “act of bioterrorism,” urging Slovakia to ditch mRNA vaccines and cut ties with the WHO.

Australia’s Warnings Gain Traction

Slovakia isn’t alone. In September 2024, Australian MP Russell Broadbent sent a letter to PM Anthony Albanese, co-signed by 52 scientists, lawyers, and doctors, citing DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines that dwarfed the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) 10-nanogram safety limit. Follow-up reports from World Council for Health (WCH) Australia amplified these concerns, warning of long-term health risks. Six months later, Slovakia’s results mirror these findings, suggesting a systemic issue with these products —not a one-off fluke.

Key Findings: DNA Contamination Exposed

Here’s what Slovakia’s tests uncovered, per Kotlár:

Excessive DNA : All 34 batches contained synthetic DNA far beyond acceptable thresholds—often equal to or greater than the mRNA content.

Genetic Threat? : Kotlár claims this DNA could infiltrate human cells, potentially altering genomes and passing to future generations.

Health Risks : Experts he consulted link it to cancers and immune disorders—fears shared by Australian signatories.

Consent Denied: If true, millions received what Kotlár calls a “gene therapy” product without full disclosure.

Why This Demands a Global Investigation

The timing couldn’t be more critical. Kotlár has alerted U.S. officials—Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Attorney General Pamela Bondi—hoping to spark international action. His findings dovetail with Australia’s, suggesting mRNA vaccines may harbor risks regulators downplay. The scientific consensus holds that trace DNA in vaccines is harmless, but these twin alarms challenge that narrative with real-world samples.

What’s clear is this: concerns from two nations, half a world apart, aren’t coincidence. An independent, country-by-country investigation into mRNA vaccine safety is overdue. Citizens deserve data, not reassurances.

The findings voiced in the Slovak report echo those uncovered in Australia, summarised in the Science Brief attached to the Broadbent Letters:

Significant quantities of synthetic DNA contamination, grossly in excess of safety limits, has been found in Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 “vaccines”.

The DNA contamination due to being encapsulated in the lipid nano-particles (LNP) possess a high transfection (integration) efficiency, meaning, the LNP-modDNA complexes are efficient at delivering synthetic DNA into Human cells - both across the cell membrane into the cytoplasm of the cell and then further transfer into the nucleus of the cell where natural Human DNA is located.

The presence of synthetic DNA in the cytoplasm alone is enough to induce cancer. The risks are increased if DNA enters the cell nucleus.

The LNPs bio-distribute to virtually all organs in the body (via the bloodstream), including all major organs - the heart, lungs, liver, spleen, kidney, brain, ovaries and testes - meaning every system of the body can be affected.

There are known and established risks of synthetic DNA integration into the human genome, causing severe diseases.

The SV40 promoter sequence (an agent known to facilitate DNA integration into human genome) has been found in the Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccines”. Therefore, there is definite possible cellular uptake of this DNA contamination. This process also survives multiple cell divisions, suggesting that it integrates with natural Human DNA.

The SV40 sequence (long suspected and implicated in the explosion of cancers by its contamination of polio vaccines last century) is known to suppress p53. Since p53 has protective factors against tumour growth, inactivation of p53 by SV40 increases the risk of proliferation of tumours.

When synthetic DNA integrates into the human genome it frequently induces malignant disease i.e. cancers - especially leukaemia.

Since synthetic DNA can also be transfected (integrated) into the immature ovum and sperm producing cells within the testes, the offspring of such treatment were shown to be transgenic - meaning it cannot be ruled out that a person injected with mRNA “vaccines” containing synthetic DNA will subsequently give rise to transgenic children and/or induce miscarriages or malformations.

Conclusion: "Vaccine batches containing synthetic DNA and an undisclosed SV40 promoter could trigger cancer and irreversible genetic mutations by integrating foreign DNA into human genomes. This failure to disclose risks is a ticking time bomb” Dr David Speicher - Virologist and co-signatory to the letter.

A Wake-Up Call We Can’t Ignore

Slovakia’s revelations, paired with Australia’s warnings, are a siren we can’t mute. Independent audits of mRNA vaccines must start now, nation by nation. The conversation around mRNA vaccines isn’t over—it’s just begun. And it’s time for accountability to take centre stage.

Video: Press Conference Transcript (Abridged)

“Due to the seriousness of the preliminary results and due to suspicions of obstruction to carry out and present these analysis, I decided, especially for security reasons, to hold this press release.

I request that this information be thoroughly investigated in the short term and that it be ensured that the state components responsible for downplaying and concealing objective facts do not participate in its investigation.

My primary task is to uphold the Constitution, and as a doctor, I have the duty and the right to protect the health of Slovak citizens.

Yesterday I also informed the U.S Minister of Health and Human Services by letter, Mr Robert Kennedy Jr, who confirmed receipt. Furthermore, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel, and Pamela Bondi, the U.S. Attorney General, were also informed. Additionally, several ministries of health of selected states and representatives of the global scientific community, who had warned about or at least suspected some similar risks, were informed as well.

34. Batches from Pfizer and Moderna have been analysed so far, which were stored according to the proper cold chain and only those that were used for the Slovak population during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Today, I will present the most significant result of the analysis.

Dear public and scientific community, the results of the analysis of all, I repeat, all analysed batched proved that in every single vial, there is an extremely high amount of DNA, a vector that encodes the cassette for the synthesis of the S-protein, if not other proteins as well, almost in the same amount as mRNA, DNA is also present. In three cases, the DNA content is even high than the mRNA. This can no longer be considered an mRNA vaccine. This genetic code for the synthesis of the S-protein, this information stored in this DNA, is stable compared to mRNA, can integrate into the human nuclear DNA and subsequently, such a human organism becomes - Im not afraid to say officially - a genetically modified organism.

A genetically modified organism is an organism whose genetic material has been intentionally altered.

This is done, for example, with corn and in medicine, it’s in the research stage, this is not about any contamination of the vaccines, but a deliberate enormous amount of genetic material that can transiently transfect human nuclear DNA and this transfection can become stable and permanent.

This transfection can, with sufficiently high probability, affect the activity of tumour suppressor genes and cause the development of cancerous diseases.

In cells that do not divide, such as myocardial cells or nerve cells, such programming causes overloading of the cell’s protein synthesis apparatus and cell death.

It’s possible that this DNA contains other instructions, as suggested by the results of the analysis, but their presence needs to be proven, though I believe other states will carry this out within their competence.

So its a mixture of mRNA and DNA or in come cases, a mixture of DNA and mRNA. The threat is stable transfection, incorporation into human DNA with permanent expression of the transgene, the onset of cancer, or cell death due to overloading of the cell’s protein synthesis apparatus.

If it needs to be said in simple terms? It’s pretty bad.

Moderna and Pfizer turned the vaccinated into genetically modified organisms, handling people like corn without their knowledge. Such a high DNA content on this scale is absolutely scandalous and should immediately lead to a ban on the use of these preparations in our population.

These findings are so serious that the Attorney General should act immediately, the scientific community should be alarmed and all vaccine promotors should quiet down.

These company-unguaranteed components of the vaccine content could be fully used in lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, and they could also serve the Supreme Audit Office and other state components for the purpose of drafting a procedure to refuse payment for the pre-order quantity of vaccines until 202?

I have absolutely no trust in those structures of this state that are responsible for this scandal. I cant imagine that those responsible would admit their mistakes and will do everything to discredit these results.

That’s why I have taken several security measures. This is an absolute mega-scandal, and Slovakia was the first to officially point it out at the level of a government commissioner.

People, many of whom are now patients, have every right to know why they were subjected to gene therapy that forces the body to produce a toxin.

They have every right to demand compensation if the analysis results are as they are.

Im curious whether the informed consent forms mention the the patient is undergoing experimental gene therapy.

I dont even know that I should thank you for your attention as its the duty of all media to inform the public about such serious findings. I think this is entirely sufficient to trigger further analyses within the competence of informed states.

Its an absolute scandal that scorns scientific knowledge and human rights; the integrity of the Slovak gene pool has been violated.

Thank you for your attention.”

