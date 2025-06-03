We are thrilled to announce a powerful addition to our speaker lineup:

Rich Hungerford, former SAS soldier, elite survival trainer and founder of The Warrior’s Path Academy, is joining the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference Series for a not-to-be-missed live session.

🎯 Session Title: Walking the Warrior’s Path – Mindset, Survival & the Unconventional Edge

🗓️ Date: Sunday, 15th June 2025

⏰ Time: 9:00am AEST

📍 Online via Zoom (with lifetime replay access)

Register: events.humanitix.com/health-freedom-and-sovereignty-online-conference-series

Meet Rich Hungerford

Rich is a former Team Commander and Instructor with the elite Australian Special Air Service Regiment (SAS). Now the founder of The Warrior’s Path Academy, Rich shares his lived experience and deep expertise with individuals, communities, and organisations looking to cultivate real-world resilience, inner strength, and adaptive thinking.

He’s a sought-after speaker, writer, survival educator, and resilience trainer with over a decade of civilian teaching experience through his BushLore Wilderness Survival & Tracking School. His teachings blend martial arts, psychological discipline, tactical survival, and leadership into a cohesive and accessible mindset and survival education.

About the Session:

Walking the Warrior’s Path – Mindset, Survival and the Unconventional Edge

In this compelling talk, Rich explores what it really means to walk the warrior’s path—far beyond battlefield skills.

Expect insights on:

🔥 Warrior Mindset – staying grounded, clear, and mission-focused under pressure

🛡️ Survival Wisdom – the skills and self-awareness that support true sovereignty

🧠 Lateral Thinking – how unconventional, asymmetrical strategies can help us navigate today’s rapidly changing world

🌲 Resilience Training – cultivating inner strength and adaptability in times of crisis

This session is designed for anyone looking to build clarity, capability, and personal power—from professionals and parents to preppers and peacekeepers.

Why Join Now?

✔️ Attend Rich's live session on Sunday 15 June 2025

✔️ Access full recordings of all past and upcoming talks

✔️ Engage in Q&As and connect with a like-minded community

✔️ Lifetime replay access and resources

Register now and join us for this powerful talk:

👉 events.humanitix.com/health-freedom-and-sovereignty-online-conference-series

This is a rare opportunity to learn directly from someone who has lived—and continues to teach—the principles of sovereignty, strength, and strategic thinking in uncertain times.

See you Sunday, 15th June!!!