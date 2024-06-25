The Aligned Council of Australia are delighted to announce their SECOND in a series of webinars where we will unpack the recent 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, and discuss the way forward.

Click here to register for this event.

The speakers are all well versed on the World Health Assembly outcome, and between them are uniquely positioned to commentate on what transpired at the 77th WHA meetings, and what we need to do now to push back and reject the WHO. Don’t miss this opportunity to join this conversation!

Charles Kovess will host the second online event, with guests James Roguski, Professor Ian Brighthope and Katie Ashby-Koppens. Please see below for more information on our speakers.

Click here to register for this event.

Charles practised tax law for 20 years, then successfully changed career in 1993 to become Australasia’s Passion Provocateur. For the past 31 years he has provided services as a professional speaker, facilitator, executive coach and author. He helps men and women, and both small and large organisations to unleash passion to achieve world-class results, and enjoy life at the same time, whilst handling challenging situations. He earned the international distinction of Certified Speaking Professional, the highest level of speaking qualification. Charles was National President of the National Speakers Association of Australia.

Over the past 13 years, Charles has been giving strategic advice on legal issues concerning harm to children from vaccines in Australia. When Covid arrived in March 2020, he recognised the ‘game’ that was being played by Big Pharmaceutical companies and the globalist agenda behind those companies.

On another note, since 2012, as CEO of Textile & Composite Industries, he has led the commercialisation of the world’s best industrial hemp processing machine, the D8 Decorticator. Charles is also the President of Australia’s peak industry body for industrial hemp, The Australian Industrial Hemp Alliance, and is now an Executive Board Member of the Federation of International Hemp Organisations.

We are fortunate to have Charles as a very active member of the Aligned Council of Australia.

Speaker Bios;

James Roguski is a researcher, author, natural health proponent and an activist who believes that the old systems are rightfully crumbling, so we must build their replacements quickly. In March 2022, James uncovered documents regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and was instrumental in raising awareness about them which resulted in the amendments being rejected. James is now doing everything possible to expose the WHO's hidden agenda behind their proposed "pandemic treaty" as well as the WHO's ongoing attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. James' vision for the future can be summarised by the phrase: "Out of the WHO and in with the NEW".

Prof Ian Brighthope, founder and past president of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine. He has over 40 years of experience in lobbying for reform of the pharmaceutical dominated medical industry. The Aligned Council of Australia is proud to have Professor Brighthope as our Honorary Council Spokesman. His achievements are truly impressive and include the following; Fellow, life member and ambassador of The Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine, Fellow of the Australian Society for Environmental Medicine (past), Fellow of the International College of Applied Nutrition (past), Fellow of the Australian College of Herbal Medicine, Member of the Australian Institute for Agricultural Science and Technology (past), Member of the Biological Farmers Association of Australia, Patron of the New Zealand Health Forum (past), Member of the Australian Medical Association (Past), Member of the Australasian Integrative Medicine Association (AIMA), Director: Nutritional and Environmental Medicine, National Institute of Integrative Medicine, Founding president (1982) The Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine, Co-Founder: The Australasian Integrative Medicine Association, Founder The World Of Wellness.

Katie Ashby-Koppens has been a civil litigator for over 20 years, first in New Zealand and then in Australia. As a generalist civil litigator, Katie cut her teeth in employment, medico-legal, regulatory dispute work before specialising in class actions and large matters.

In mid 2021, Katie took a sabbatical for a year. In taking some time away from the construction team she was working for in Melbourne, Katie became concerned with what she saw as significant breaches to fundamental human rights and the failure to uphold corner stone principles of the law. Cutting the sabbatical short, Katie joined Voices For Freedom New Zealand, a grass routes organisation that assisted thousands of people who were mandated out of work and suffering other human rights violations, as their head of legal. Katie has been involved in many of the cases around mandates in New Zealand and the mRNA Covid19 products on both sides of the Tasman. Katie was legal case manager on the kids’ case in New Zealand, and worked on the Babies Cases in Australia. More recently Katie is the solicitor on the record for the GMO case against Pfizer and Moderna in Australia and has been actively engaging US, New Zealand and Australian governments to inform them on the UN and WHO Pandemic Treaties.

Katie is a founding member of the Aligned Council of Australia.

Click here to register for this event.

Note; everyone who registers for this webinar will receive a copy of the recording

SUPPORT OUR WORK